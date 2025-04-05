HackPulse
How Neuroplasticity is Transforming Software Development and my Personal Growth
Unveiling the Powerful Connection Between Cognitive Science and Creative Problem-Solving in Tech
Apr 5
Obi
March 2025
The Metrics That Speak: Finding Your True Audience Through Data
Finding authenticity through analytics: the counterintuitive path to newsletter success
Mar 23
Obi
Daily Publishing Made Simple: The Modular Content Framework for Creators
Turn one content session into weeks of daily posts with this modular approach
Mar 22
Obi
How Browser Extensions Changed My Writing Life (And I Want to Hear What Would Change Yours)
The Seamless Productivity Revolution That's Saving Writers Hours Every Day (And How You Can Help Shape What Comes Next)
Mar 21
Obi
The 5-Second Study Shift: How a Desperate Medical Student Beat the Top 5% by Abandoning Her Laptop
The Counterintuitive Neurological Technique That Transformed Priya's Failing Grades into Diagnostic Brilliance When Nothing Else Worked
Mar 20
Obi
Portable Creativity Rituals: How Travel Writer Marcus Unlocked Consistent Writing Flow Anywhere
The Neuroscience of Location-Independent Writing: Creating Mental Anchors Through Multi-Sensory Cues for Sustained Creative Performance
Mar 19
Obi
Scents and Sensibility: How Writers Sniff Their Way to Creative Brilliance
The Untold Science of Olfactory Creativity: How Specific Aromas Activate Brain Pathways for Storytelling, Memory Recall, and Emotional Access
Mar 18
Obi
How I am Building a 90+ Substack Newsletter by Embracing My Worst Days
The Counterintuitive Writing System That Is Growing My Newsletter to 90+ Subscribers in Days
Mar 17
Obi
The Forbidden Frequency That Rewired My Brain
How a mysterious sound therapy unlocked supernatural creativity
Mar 16
Obi
How Consciousness Blooms In The Valley Of Forgotten Hours
This Is How The Ancient Wisdom of Empty Fields Can Transform Your Writing Practice
Mar 15
Obi
The Medium Writer's Guide to Community Building: How Simple Yet Direct Outreach Led to My First Medium Earning
How vulnerability, persistence, and genuine appreciation opened doors that formal submissions couldn't
Mar 14
Obi
Strategic Caffeine Timing: The Hidden Writing Advantage Elite Authors Don't Want You to Know
Precise caffeine timing protocols, plus the science-backed schedule that could double your creative output
Mar 13
Obi
