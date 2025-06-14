HackPulse

HackPulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ahmad Moss's avatar
Ahmad Moss
Jun 14

Sublimely developed.

Relatable. I’m a jazz head

Challenging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carmen Evelyn G. Nuyda's avatar
Carmen Evelyn G. Nuyda
Jun 14

Wow! I had no idea! Your reflection on jazz as a model for life, where mastery doesn't just mean control but also responsiveness, discipline, and grace under pressure. That jazz isn’t just music- it’s a method of living. For someone whose love for jazz has unlocked doors to self-discovery, this piece affirms that the qualities that make jazz musicians excel are also the same traits we can embody to navigate loss, liberation, and everything in between. It’s not just an excellent essay, but it’s also a gentle invitation to become more ourselves. Great read!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Obi
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Obinna
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture