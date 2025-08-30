As days continue to pass me by and the stench of grit forces its way into my nostrils, I would not have known any better than to appreciate nature, if not for the opportunity to stay at an Airbnb.

I recently watched a man on TikTok talk about how the reason why some neighbourhoods are quiet is because “rich” people live there. But is this really true?

Are quiet neighbourhoods “rich” because of the people that live there or because of that very melancholic nature of silence that introverted human beings appreciate?

See, quiet neighbourhoods become “rich” in the eyes of people like me because the peace and quiet are all we have ever asked for. Being surrounded by nature is everything we need to create.

But this concept will escape so many, just like I forgot it was a shared duplex.

Relaxing indoors I heard engines revving, so I peeked through my window pane and observed a Black Altima roll in. I immediately communicated with the host, wondering if we were expecting new guests. This was a real move but a stupid one after realising that I was not alone during this time in nature, that in fact, there were Oklahoma university students living with me.

It was important for me to note this, at the same time, I just could not care less, as long as nobody bothers my time alone, in isolation. I am more than glad to accommodate.

Fourth night away from city, isolated and feeling different, I feel a mix of peace and financial uncertainty, but so many things has happened. Perhaps my favorite encounter is that with one of my readers, Celia, whom I connected with over a google meet that showed me so much love and support in these trying times.

After speaking with one of my most cherished readers, I immediately re-affirmed the initial message I got the very first time I weilded the pen, the divine information was that I make sure to remain authentic, and write for human beings, not just algorithms or social media feeds.

After speaking with

, I was reassured in the power of the pen to not only connect but also establish solid groundwork for growth and collaboration.

made me feel the same way, too. These cherished readers of mine hold a special place in my heart. Now and forever.

7th and final day away from the city, this piece has come together in the exact way that I wanted it to. A reflection of my time away from time. As I prepare to head back to school. I have learned the importance of giving. Just like James Baldwin, “The world is held together by the love and passion of very few people”, this is very true but I concur that the world is still held together by people who give.

Giving is the glue, for society to continue running; we give in one fashion or another. This can be giving our love, giving our time, giving our energy and most times, giving our funds.

Returning to a consistent writing schedule once more and officially kicking off my third year of university, I would like to use this opportunity to say a massive thank you to everybody who has stuck with us so far.

All of this would never have been possible without you. I have made priceless connections through writing and honestly wish to see each and every one of us succeed.

Here is to more actionable productivity hacks and a fruitful second half of 2025.

See you in the next one !