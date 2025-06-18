Generated By Substack

I remain grateful for self-improvement opportunities because trying to nurture my personal projects while maintaining a steady work-life balance has proven but beneficial to my spiritual health.

But my physical health takes a toll, currently in bed as I write this, I had to take a break from my day job to see if I could focus on myself a little more.

The grind has not stopped, and will never stop.

While studying this past weekend, I came across a blog post from MIT NEWS that I thought would be helpful to my readers if properly distilled here.

It might surprise you to know that your smart home probably is not as “smart” as you think it is. Sure, you can tell Alexa to dim the lights or ask Google to adjust the thermostat.

But when the internet connection is stripped away, smart homes become paperweights, but that’s all about to change.

Recent breakthroughs from MIT and IBM research are heading towards a future where your door lock instantly recognises your face without ever connecting to Wi-fi, your security camera processes threats locally without sending data to the cloud, and where your entire home operates intelligently even when the internet goes down.

I will try to break this down and explain what it might mean to you, as a writer.

Schwarzman Computing, MIT

MIT-IBM breakthrough is enabling microcontrollers, the simple chip in current smart devices, to process complex AI tasks locally, and for a write,r this means:

Seamless Research Support: Voice queries for synonyms, facts, or inspiration processed instantly without cloud delays or internet dependency. Your writing assistant becomes truly responsive to the speed of thought.

Distraction-Free Environment: Smart lighting that automatically adjusts for your writing schedule without notifications or confirmations. Climate control that learns your comfort preferences during different types of writing sessions research, drafting, or editing.

Complete Privacy Protection: Your manuscripts, research notes, voice queries, and creative process never leave your writing space. No corporate servers are analysing your work patterns or creative habits.

Uninterrupted Flow: Devices that respond to your needs without breaking concentration. Dimming lights happen silently, and will there be no voice commands for background noise adjusted for brainstorming?

Now, we hope for a future where your desk lamp not only recognises where you sit but also adjusts specifically to your writing brightness.

Brighter for research, softer for creative work. It learned these patterns locally, never sharing your schedule with external servers.

This breakthrough will also be able to process voices instantly, learn behaviour and gain full functionality even when internet connections fail.

Edge intelligence will address the need for full functionality and yet be highly responsive for writing environments.

Your assistant listens attentively when discussing projects and learns your preferences without worrying that your secrets will be shared.

Early implementations will likely appear in premium writing tools and specialised creative environments within 2-3 years. Mainstream adoption of writers' smart home setups should arrive within 3-5 years as costs decrease and the technology matures.

The transition will be gradual, expect to see writing-focused smart devices with increasing local intelligence, reducing dependence on cloud services while maintaining compatibility with existing tools.

So, how will you be prepared for this BROAD AI innovation?

Choose Open Standards: Select devices supporting protocols like Matter, ensuring compatibility as edge intelligence becomes available.

Prioritise Privacy: Even now, favour devices offering local processing options over cloud-dependent alternatives.

Plan for Upgrades: Invest in devices from companies with strong update track records, likely to add edge intelligence capabilities to existing hardware.

Focus on Writing-Specific Benefits: Look for smart home devices designed around creative workflows rather than general home automation.

I envision a near future where technology will finally serve creatives the way it should.

Leave a comment