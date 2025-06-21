Generated By Substack

When I first started on Substack, I knew nothing about the platform or how it worked.

I experienced zero engagement; it seemed like I was screaming into a void, struggled to retain my readers and suffered slow newsletter growth.

My about page used to open with something like: "I'm a passionate researcher who loves helping creative professionals unlock their potential through science-backed insights."

Generic. Boring. Zero conversions.

Today, my about page drives 40% of my newsletter signups and generates comments like "literally revolutionary" and "game changing."

The only difference here is that I stopped talking about myself and started talking about what I do for you.

Here's the exact framework I used, and how you can steal it for your own about page.

The Fatal Flaw Most About Pages Make

Before we dive in, let's talk about why most about pages fail spectacularly.

They pass what I call the "So What?" test with flying colours, but in the wrong direction.

When someone reads: "I'm a passionate marketing expert with 10 years of experience helping brands grow," their brain immediately responds: So what? How does this help me?

The problem isn't that these facts are untrue. The problem is they're all about YOU when they should be about your READER.

The HackPulse Method: 4 Elements That Convert

After analysing my own transformation and studying dozens of high-converting about pages, I've distilled the formula into four essential elements:

1. Lead With Transformation, Not Credentials

Instead of: "I'm a science student in the United States..."

I wrote: "I transform dense research into practical strategies for creative professionals."

See the difference? The second version immediately tells you what you'll get from following me. The first version is just biographical data that doesn't serve the reader.

Your action step: Rewrite your opening line to complete this sentence: "I help [your audience] [achieve what result] by [your unique method]."

2. Bridge the Gap Between Complex and Simple

The magic happens when you position yourself as a translator, not just an expert.

I could have written: "I provide evidence-based solutions utilising neuroscience, psychology, and productivity research."

Instead, I wrote: "I bridge the gap between scientific research and creative practice."

The second version acknowledges that there's complexity (research) but promises simplicity (practical application). You become the bridge your audience needs.

Your action step: Identify the complex world you understand and the simple world your audience lives in. Position yourself as the bridge between them.

3. Let Your Readers Do the Selling

This might be the most powerful element of my about page and the one most people skip entirely.

Instead of listing my achievements, I showcase reader testimonials:

"Really appreciate the evidence-based approach here—this kind of insight is invaluable."

"I also find it really interesting that you include videos, they enrich the experience and make the concepts even more engaging."

"Game changing. Thank you."

Pay close attention to the fact that these are real comments from real readers, which makes them infinitely more credible than anything I could say about myself.

Your action step: Screenshot genuine responses from your audience's comments, emails, and DMs. Use their words to prove your value.

4. End With Community, Not Just Subscription

Most about pages end with a generic "Subscribe to my newsletter" call-to-action.

I end with

This language not only creates belonging but also makes new readers feel like they are joining a movement of people who think like you do.

Your action step: Replace subscription language with community language. Instead of "Subscribe," try "Join us," "Let's," or "Together we."

The Before and After Test

Here's a simple way to evaluate if your about page works:

Before reading: What questions does a visitor have about whether you can help them?

After reading: Are those questions answered in a way that builds confidence and connection?

My old about page answered: "This person studies things and wants to help people." (Vague and unhelpful)

My new about page answers: "This person takes complex research I can't understand and turns it into strategies I can actually use." (Specific and valuable)

Your 15-Minute About Page Makeover

Ready to transform your about page? Here's your homework:

Rewrite your opening line using the transformation formula: "I help [audience] [achieve result] by [method]." Add one bridge statement that positions you between complexity and simplicity. Find three genuine reader responses and add them to your page as social proof screenshots. Replace your CTA with community language that invites people to join something bigger than a newsletter.

Do this, and I guarantee your about page will start working as hard as the rest of your content. This strategy is what has gotten me to 400+ subscribers in as little as three months.

What's Next?

If this resonates with you, you're exactly the kind of creative professional I write for every week.

My newsletter, HackPulse, delivers research-backed strategies that actually work, stripped of jargon and designed for immediate application.

Every week, you'll get:

Evidence-based solutions that cut through the noise

Strategies backed by neuroscience, psychology, and productivity research

Clear, actionable techniques you can implement immediately

Plus, you'll join a growing community of creative professionals who believe in working smarter, not harder.

Ready to change the world through science-backed creativity?

What's one thing about your current about page that you know needs to change? Hit reply and let me know I read every response.

