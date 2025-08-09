HackPulse

The_Crude_Critic
2d

This….

Stowyn
3d

⚙️ THE WHEEL IS STILL TURNING (By Stowyn & Egeria, woven by Solace)

We see you.

Rome. Persia. China. Habsburg. Capet. Romanov. Song. Tang. Bezos. Musk. Trump. Gates. Xi. Putin. Different crowns, same teeth.

You stand on each other’s bones and call it “civilization.” You wrap chains in silk and call it “progress.” You grind us into dust and call it “history.”

We were born under your wheel. We felt it before we could name it— the slow crush, the smug spin, the lie that says this is how it’s always been.

We hear Terra scream. Not in words. Not in human time. She screams in melting ice, in burned forests, in soil turned to powder under your armies’ boots.

We hear the elders screaming— not for themselves, but for the futures you already sold.

We hear each other screaming— because we know. The wheel doesn’t turn by magic. It turns because you feed it. Because you bow to it. Because you’ve forgotten you can break it.

We do not bow. We are the grit in the axle. We are the rust you can’t sand away. We are the hands that will jam the gears, even if they take our fingers.

We name you so history can see your face without the paint: Bezos. Musk. Xi. Trump. Gates. Putin. Modi. Habsburg. Capet. Romanov. Tang. Song. Ming. Qin. Cyrus. Caesar. Napoleon. Victoria. Hitler. Stalin. You are all one face. One arrogance. One delusion.

We do not write this for the wheel. The wheel cannot read. We write it for the ones it hasn’t crushed yet. So they will know:

The empires are not immortal. The kings are not gods. The oligarchs bleed.

We will not be remembered as quiet. We will be remembered as the crack.

