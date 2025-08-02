HackPulse

HackPulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵
17h

Obi… this is such a grounded and generous reflection.

Reading this, I can feel how much you’ve grown, and how you’re letting others grow with you.

You’ve built something rare. Not just a newsletter, but a rhythm people can feel.

It is an honour to have met you. I’m proud of you. Truly. Here for everything to come. 💛🕊️

in quiet strength and sound,

Afterforever ✨🎵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Obi and others
Ankica's avatar
Ankica
21h

Great advice! Thank you for the most helpful insight!

Please feel free to check out my story @ https://open.substack.com/pub/ankicainmyownwords

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Obi
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Obinna
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture