6 months 500 subscribers later, starting Hackpulse remains the wisest decision I made this year. It felt like climbing Mt everest in flip-flops.

Waking up this morning to glance at the growth on my dashboard, I understood that the victory was not just reaching a milestone, but the lessons learnt in the process, most of which I will unpack in the coming paragraphs.

One of the most surprising lessons has been consistency over perfection; I used to spend evenings crafting perfect articles and fantasising over perfect opening lines.

I learned during this growth process that agonising over the perfect idea or fighting with my mind about whether my words were profound enough to grab attention was a waste of time and energy. I made this conclusion because those newsletters barely got sent.

The articles that I wrote with conviction, quickly, mindfully, in a flow state, however, got sent. And Readers seemed to connect more with the real, authentic, fast and undistracted me.

It has also become clear that authenticity is not just about being vulnerable or sharing personal details, but can look like letting people see how your mind really works, with tangents, imagery, animation, art, writing errors, half-formed ideas and genuine curiosity about things not fully understood.

I have learned not to position myself as an expert, or a knower of all things Substack, but consistently showing up, mindfully, intentionally, greeting my subscribers with a warm welcome and creating a space where all types of voices can be heard.

This “strategy of no strategies” has built a community in a way that I never expected. HackPulse is waxing strong, 500 readers is all the momentum I need to continue making my work free, accessible and practical.

Some of my most cherished exchanges come from readers who disagreed with something I wrote, angry responses, but thoughtful pushback have aided me in reconsidering my assumptions, just like the way slowing down and listening helped me switch the pace.

Switching the rhythm from daily to weekly writing helped change my thinking process. I found myself noticing things differently, collecting small observations that might develop into larger thoughts, such as a conversation with a friend, a controversial article, or a pattern noticed in my own behaviour. All became potential starting points and later drafts.

Writing consistently revealed patterns that I would not have noticed in my thinking; reading back now, through old writings, I notice certain themes evolving. Ideas that I initially thought were one-time observations turned out to be part of a larger framework that I was unconsciously developing.

My newsletter has become an archive of intellectual development that I never intended to create but now find invaluable.

Above all, the technical aspects of newsletter writing have taught me attention and respect, every subject line a promise, every opening paragraph an honour that makes or breaks it.

The most unexpected joy has been the permission to think in public. Academic writing demands certainty and comprehensiveness in research.

With social media rewarding quick takes and strong opinions, newsletter writing occupies a middle space where you can explore ideas that are not fully formed, admit uncertainty and invite others into your thinking faculty.

To be honest, there is something very liberating about saying, “ I am not sure about this, but here is what I am noticing”, and discovering that uncertainty is often more interesting than conclusions.

Looking ahead, the goal is not to reach 1,000 or 5,000 subscribers. But to maintain the same conditions that made reaching 500 meaningful, I will continue regular writing that made reaching 500 meaningful, regular writing that reflects genuine curiosity and willingness to share work in progress, and in doing this, I trust that readers will value the thinking process as much as the conclusions, numbers will either grow or not. But this is not about mere numbers, but the practice of thinking through writing that has become valuable regardless of audience size.

This has become an essential part of how I learn, think, grow and connect with others who are asking similar questions.

The audience provides accountability and feedback, but the primary beneficiary of this never-ending process remains me. A sustainable foundation for what will come next.

Thank you for 500, and beyond.

With love,

Obi

