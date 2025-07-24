Share this postHackPulsePrint Functions Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001Share this postHackPulsePrint Functions Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Print Functions Print (boot.dev Py class)ObiJul 24, 20251Share this postHackPulsePrint Functions Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareTesting Substack video format and writing print functions in Python classroom. Say hi!Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postHackPulsePrint Functions Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHackPulseSubscribeAuthorsObi
Share this post