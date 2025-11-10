I don’t remember my first day of middle school. Not like I expected, but like I now understand why. I don’t remember it because there’s a space where the memory should be, an absence that feels deliberate, as though something has been quietly extracted from the archive of my life.

It's crazy how scattered-brained we are. We move through our days in fragments, our attention splintering across screens, obligations, and the relentless hum of a world that never stops demanding.

Must it be the food we eat, processed beyond recognition? Or the tap water laced with chemicals we can’t pronounce, energy drinks that promise clarity but deliver only jitters? What is in the very air of this atmosphere we breathe? What invisible pollutants, literal or metaphorical, cloud not just our lungs but our capacity to be present, to remember, to feel?

What is the message to another person when we no longer know how to say “Hi” with a hug? Is this because we have reduced ourselves to marauders?

The inclination to cruelty is far from a human one; this is more primal to me than anything else. We pass through each other’s lives like ghosts, occupying the same physical space but existing in separate dimensions.

Humans are the species that gathered around fires to tell stories, that invented language and music and art, that built cathedrals and composed symphonies and wrote love letters. We are the meaning-makers, the connectors, the ones who transform survival into ceremony.

And yet. And yet. To notice this loss is already an act of resistance. To feel the absence is to know something should be there. To ask these questions about the food, the drink, the air, the isolation is to refuse the amnesia that has settled over us like fog.

Tomorrow, I will start making eye contact with strangers, offering genuine greetings and connecting.

Maybe I will be one of the few who will find their way back.

