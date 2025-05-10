Generated By Substack

This idea started by collecting data through asking questions.

Two weeks and a couple of days in, I am more than excited to share my lessons learned, actions taken, changes made and most importantly, the product in question.

When I started chatting about software development ideas and various ways that we can spur reasonable change in this industry, I did not have a solid framework to use, the perfect time to deploy or even like-minded people to collaborate with. But as time went on, it seemed like everything became clearer, every little mistake, reiteration, failure, and debugging helped us gain clarity, and I can never be more grateful for the growth.

The flower is blooming, and nothing gets me as excited as following up with ideas and failing. The truth is, one thing to enjoy more than failing is failing faster.

I never understood the reasoning behind people's fear of failure. A lot of people know what action to take and how to take it, but still fail to. Because they are scared of being judged.

Well, if you are in this category, one thing you need to understand is that it is better to be judged doing what you love than cheered while waking every day to go do something you loathe.

Our human condition is so imperfect; our minds run the world, but we are still scared, fragile, constantly embarrassed, and ashamed.

I want this product to be the exact representation of what it means to fail a billion times and keep going, to slowly chip away at something, in hopes that it will become full one day, in so much trust and faith that the picture becomes clearer.

Curated started coming to mind after a conversation that I had with one reader, perhaps the same conversation happened with so many other readers, the complaint about how to write better, faster and more efficiently.

Its amazing how taking the time to think before building something have proven to be very effective, the tinkering with tools, asking of questions and beta testing in staging environments are nothing but key to understanding not just the minds of people, our own minds and sentience of technology itself, or lack thereof.

In any case, as I pride myself upon bringung value and being reliable. I started to consult top science and technology executives, for potential collabiration and advice.

The idea is simple, make it simple to navigate, easy to understand and intuitive to learn. Helping you navigate technology with less confusion and more mastery.

Our reasons are clear : A website will provide universal accesibility, any device at any-time. Desk-top, tablet or phone, your content and tools are just a click away.

You will possess a global reach, this means no more app store approvals or regiona; restrictions.

There will zero friction onboarding, this means that users can dive in without creating an account or installing software, reducing drop-off on day one.

What makes Curated different is its foundation in real writer needs rather than assumptions. By collecting data through meaningful questions and conversations, we've built something truly aligned with what writers want, not what we think they want.

Progressive disclosure has been central to our design philosophy. As you explore the platform, new features reveal themselves naturally, creating an intuitive learning curve that never overwhelms. This approach ensures that both novice writers and seasoned professionals can find value immediately while discovering deeper functionality at their own pace.

More than just a collection of writing tools, Curated aims to foster a community where writers can connect, share insights, and grow together. The platform includes spaces for feedback, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas, because great writing rarely happens in isolation.

We've integrated smart analytics that provide personalized insights into your writing patterns, helping you identify strengths and areas for improvement without being intrusive. These insights adapt as you grow, ensuring the platform evolves alongside your writing journey.

What truly sets Curated apart is our embrace of imperfection. Each feature has gone through multiple iterations, sometimes failing spectacularly before finding its true form. We wear these failures as badges of honor, visible reminders that creation is messy, non-linear, and beautiful in its complexity.

In an industry obsessed with polished perfection, we believe in showing the scaffolding. Our development blog documents every misstep and breakthrough, inviting users to witness the evolution of ideas in real-time.

As we prepare for our full launch, we extend an invitation to writers everywhere: join us in building something meaningful. Your feedback shapes our direction, your needs guide our features, and your stories give purpose to our platform.

We are successfully, mapping out our users’ journey to define clear goals, core pages, and intuitive navigation.

Tweaking our WordPress setup by selecting a lightweight, block-ready theme and customizing styles to match our brand.

Finally, iterating rapidly, gathering feedback, refining layouts and labels, and optimizing performance until every click feels effortless.

The garden continues to grow, one imperfect but purposeful step at a time.

