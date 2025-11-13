In 1999, David Foster Wallace penned a lengthy review of Bryan Garner’s Dictionary of Modern American Usage that would change both men’s lives. The review so moved Garner that he later wrote it changed his literary life in ways that a book review can truly change. This sparked an email correspondence that blossomed into a close friendship.

Seven years later, in a Los Angeles hotel room, Garner conducted a physical interview with Wallace.

These conversations were published in 2008 as Quack This Way: David Foster Wallace and Bryan Garner Talk Language and Writing.

Tragically, this was also the year of Wallace’s death. The book spans Wallace’s ideas on writing, self-improvement, and authenticity, but at its heart are timeless insights about the craft of writing itself.

Garner opened the interview by asking Wallace to define good writing. His response was characteristically thoughtful.

In the broadest possible sense, writing well means to communicate clearly and interestingly and in a way that feels alive to the reader. There’s some kind of relationship between the writer and the reader, even though it’s mediated by text. There’s an electricity about it.

Wallace urged his students to get a usage dictionary, though he recognised that to understand, you need one, you have to be paying a level of attention to your own writing that very few people are doing.

A standard dictionary, such as Webster’s, provides lexical information about the meanings of words.

A usage dictionary offers something more valuable advice on how, when, or if you should use a word in a certain context.

Wallace called his big trio of reference books essential: a comprehensive dictionary, a usage dictionary, and a thesaurus. He admitted he could not retain and move nimbly around in enough of the language not to need these extra sources.

His bathroom book recommendation was a usage dictionary. It has the appeal of trivia, he explained. The entries are brief, and within 48 hours, due to that weird psychological effect, you end up drawing on exactly what you learned in some weird coincidental way.

Wallace believed that a good opener first and foremost fails to repel. Rather, it’s interesting and engaging. It lays out the terms of an argument and should also imply the stakes. He thought that if one did it deftly, one could in one paragraph grab the reader, state the terms of the argument, and stake the motivation for the argument. His litmus test was good argumentative writing can be boiled down to the opener.

The most important lesson Wallace emphasized to his students was that someone who is not them and cannot read their mind is going to have to read this. In order to write effectively, you don’t pretend it’s a letter to some individual you know, but you never forget that what you’re engaged in is a communication to another human being. The bromide associated with this is that the reader cannot read your mind.

A close second was paying attention to structure. Learning to pay attention in different ways, not just reading a lot but paying attention to the way sentences are put together, the clauses are joined, the way sentences go to make up a paragraph. This kind of attentiveness transforms how you approach every piece of writing.

Wallace rejected the notion that writers should dumb down their work. Regardless of whom you’re writing for, the fact remains that the average person you’re writing for is an acute, sensitive, attentive, sophisticated reader who will appreciate adroitness, precision, economy, and clarity. This optimistic view of readers guided his approach: write with respect for your audience’s intelligence, and they’ll reward you with their attention.

His final insight challenges common assumptions about punctuation. Reading is a very strange thing, Wallace observed. When you think about what’s going on when you read, you’re processing information at an incredible rate. One measure of how good the writing is is how little effort it requires for the reader to track what’s going on. Punctuation isn’t merely a matter of pacing or how you would read something out loud. These marks are cues to the reader for how very quickly to organize the various phrases and clauses of the sentence so that the sentence as a whole makes sense.

Great writing is able to get across massive amounts of information and various favorable impressions of the communicator with minimal effort on the part of the reader.

When people describe writing as having flow or being effortless, they don’t mean the writer didn’t work hard. They mean it simply requires no effort to read it, the same way listening to an incredible storyteller talk out loud requires no effort to pay attention. Whereas when you’re bored, you’re conscious of how much effort is required to pay attention.

These principles from David Foster Wallace remain as relevant today as when he first shared them. They remind us that good writing isn’t about showing off or following rigid rules. It’s about creating that electric connection between writer and reader, about making the complex feel effortless, and about respecting the intelligence of the person on the other side of the page.

