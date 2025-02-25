I’ve made my writing accessible to everyone because I genuinely believe these insights can transform your creative process.

I want you, my wonderful reader who has stayed with me this far, to experience that transformation without barriers.

This article will dive into the journaling approach that works harmoniously with the ultradian rhythm.

This is the system that I have refined while others continue to cling to the

Pomodoro

Like it’s the only raft in an ocean of creative possibilities.

Let's dig in

THE ULTRADIAN JOURNAL APPROACH

Wait, before you think this is another journaling method to add to that pile of creative advice cluttering your bookmarks, I need you to consider

What if the biggest difference between your current writing and the way you could be capable of writing is just timing

Think about that

All the conventional knowledge you have acquired, the random thoughts and long nights of scattering thoughts all over the paper, should have served its purpose.

I propose a more strategic, more in sync with how your brain works and potentially more powerful if executed correctly.

Here is what your journal should contain:

WAVEMAPPING

Things get interesting and a bit scientific here but stay with me.

Before you write anything substantial, take 2 minutes to document

Energy level (1-10)

Mental clarity (1-10)

Creative tension (1-10) ( that delicious feeling when ideas are starting to bubble)

And the time since your last real break

Do this for two weeks, and after two weeks, you will start seeing patterns that are so obvious that you will laugh at how you missed them; you will discover your prime time for writing and effortlessly recreate the flow state.

Remember all those days when ideas flow effortlessly?

This is how you recreate them, intentionally.

DEPTH TRACKING

As you work within your natural 90-minute window

Pause briefly at 30-minute intervals to note whether your sentences are becoming more complex, vivid or plain.

Also, note if you are making all the reasonable connections between ideas that were not obvious before.

Don’t just see this as some documentation. This is your creative GPS.

Here is where it gets really interesting

RECOVERY PROTOCOLS

The game changer, how you handle your downward phase, determines everything.

And unlike the arbitrary “take a 5-minute break” advice.

Spend 15 minutes in this phase doing something completely non-verbal

Draw, listen to music or move!

Spend another 20 minutes in nature to refresh your neural pathways

Finally, spend another 30 minutes on sensory reduction

TSUNAMIS OF CREATIVE POTENTIAL

The difference between occasionally brilliant writing and consistent work is not some magical or creative gift; it's understanding your brain.

The transformation in my own work is evident, as you can clearly see in my writing.

Have you ever looked at your work with genuine curiosity and wondered if those creative blocks are biological signs trying to tell you something important?

The approach is here before you freely shared because I want to see what happens when more writers work harmoniously with their cognitive rhythms.

The best part is that you can start now.

Today.

This very minute.

I will be unpacking how to recognise cycles of disruption in my next piece.

What might emerge in your writing if you aligned your creative practice with natural rhythms?

Would love to hear it!

