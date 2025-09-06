Officially, my third year in university, the semester has been unfolding as I thought it would. Swiftly, rigidly and rigorously.

I promised to complete this piece by 11 PM on Friday night, but stress got the best of me. Got back from a long day, crawled into bed and crashed. Later found myself awake by 8 AM on a Saturday morning. Honestly, the thoughts that crossed my mind when I woke up this morning whispered that I remain solid, grounded and grateful.

The gratitude in my stomach today is brand new, unmatched and immeasurable. Decided to use this piece as a medium to express that.

After carefully digesting The Richness of meeting in the In-between by Celia, I could not help but appreciate not just the detail in her authentic writing but also the acumen while expressing her earnest thoughts. Celia is a friend of mine who helped to steady my sails during a season of so much turbulence and turmoil.

In this piece, she expresses that richness is in the calm and safety that a place can offer. Alluding to an earlier piece where I wrote from a temporary Airbnb that revealed so much about myself and my connection with Celia.

Celia continues to echo that quiet rebuilding happens in stillness, and authenticity thrives where anxiety is no more. I did not know tha,t in fact, me and friend of I shared the same space at the same time and in the same state (of mind)

This perfect and very synchronous event orchestrated by the living breathing God is much more than enough reason why I remain in awe, and still stomach-struck with gratitude, that is in rich connection and authenticity that great events unfold.

Celia has helped me by giving me not just a hand but aiding my belief that the world is still held together by not just good, passionate people, but good, passionate people who give.

In this way, our conversation remained a symphony, carefully illustrating the gentle act of staying and listening; she writes perfectly about it here .

Above all, Celia reminded me that “this too shall pass”, a lesson learned from a very down-to-earth and well-decorated friendship. Life moves in phases. the continuation of a gift worth giving, and the continuous telling of a story that lives on.

That life moves in ripples, up and down with the beliefs that what is given will be gotten back.

Many things connect me and Celia, like music and writing. But to my surprise, she even further specified that her father, a medical practitioner, helped her to learn compassion, with empathy to care and look out for others that might be less fortunate than we are.

My mother, a nurse who told me a story about how all a younger Obi cared about was making sure that his brother was happy at all times. That I took caring like a chore, and always wanted to make sure that my loved ones were protected. When I heard this for the first time, I did not believe it because I had never felt this way. Not only did I see myself as the opposite, but I never had it in mind that something that might have come naturally to me was considered “caring” by my mother and so many others.

But maybe because I have never really felt close to my brother?

I forgot to ask her why, but maybe another day.

But now you can see here that Celia and I are both offspring of professional healthcare administrators who constantly lay down their well-being for others.

Truth be told, when she spoke to me about growth, I said a silent prayer in my mind t asking God to grant me the grace to grow and shed properly from habits, people and places that might set me back. I prayed for me and prayed for her, too.

I also prayed over my new IT position, where I now work assisting the management and development of novel AI solutions.

Work has been good, but recently I had to translate large Word documents that helped me learn about S3 buckets and how to use them.

If you follow this article to the end and take good notes, you will be translating large documents with one of the most underrated web services in no time.

An S3 bucket is a fundamental container in Amazon Simple Storage Service used to store data in a very organised manner.

Each bucket is secured, well-managed and unique to you.

Let's say you had 3,500 pages of information written in English and you wanted to translate it into Spanish. All you need to do is create an AWS account , navigate and create an S3 account, and finally, carry out a batch translation .

These simple steps. 10X your productivity by providing a simple, fast and cost-effective way for you to translate documents.

It’s simple. Distil into S3 and tell Amazon to translate this.

Minimal infrastructure as code architecture diagram

Explore Celias work here

See you in the next one!

