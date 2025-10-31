There was a scene in the movie, I, Robot, where Will Smith asked a robot if it could write a symphony or turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece.

The robot replied, saying, “Can you”?

This moment captures and highlights the most controversial relationship, the human-robot relationship.

Earlier in the scene, Will Smith asked the robot a question, went ahead and prompted it to respond; it was almost as if the robot would not have said anything if he had not commanded it to.

This was one of the movie scenes or movies that piqued my interest in technological advancement. I still remember finding the robot’s response very human, sentient, but in a humorous way. It was fun to see these types of movies, robot characters created by humans, perhaps the most interesting is that human-created robots played movie roles created by humans.

Look at it any way you would like, but the constant here is the human touch that these machines need to run; the fact that innovation runs on previous knowledge solidifies this. I mean, one of the things that makes a great inventor is the fact that they can synthesise previous knowledge.

In his early “Olympia Academy” discussions, Einstein wrestled with Poincaré’s work on the principle of relativity, Mach’s critique of absolute space and time, and Hume’s resistance to empirical grounding for concepts like causation. This thinking, amongst so many others, shaped Einstein's methodological rigour.

Another instance is the synthesis of Galileo's experiments by Sir Isaac Newton. Sir Isaac Newton synthesised Kepler's Orbits into his three laws of motion and universal law of gravitation. He also introduced calculus to provide the mathematical language for continuous change.

In today’s technology, modern artificial intelligence is simply the product of decades of successive innovations; we went from rule-based expert systems in the 50s and 80s through neural networks and AI winters to statistical learning of support vector machines and probabilistic models. And now, the deep-learning renaissance is GPU-enabled.

If you study carefully, it will be easy to observe that each of these waves has built directly on its predecessor, adopting its successes, learning from its limitations, and integrating novel ideas like backpropagation. attention mechanisms and self-supervision.

Some transformer-based models like the well-known GPT and the BERT all represent a culmination of what I like to call a culmination of symbolic logic, connectionist architecture, and massive data-driven training that have started to deliver capabilities in vision, language and decision making. Also note that these innovations, a decade ago, we thought were decades away.

However, the controversy behind it is that Artificial intelligence systems can carry out unfair treatment, infringe on privacy, and hide from meaningful accountability, like when that robot asked Will Smith if he could be as masterful as his fragile ego thought him to be.

A robot's power to automate complex professional tasks often raises fear, but as we chart these technological frontiers, software engineering remains advanced.

Our development workflow leverages AI-powered scaffolding to accelerate API module creation and reduce boilerplate overhead. The AI assistant analyzes Laravel models, migrations, and existing controller patterns to automatically generate production-ready endpoints, including RESTful controllers with validation, form request classes, API resource transformers, Redis caching logic, and comprehensive PHPUnit test suites with Sanctum authentication mocking. What previously required 2-3 days of manual implementation defining migrations, writing controllers, creating validation rules, implementing cache strategies, and scaffolding tests, is now generated in seconds with 80%+ test coverage, enabling the team to focus on refining feed algorithms, analytics dashboards, Substack OAuth integration, and core platform features rather than repetitive CRUD setup.

This product directly reflects the effectiveness of artificial intelligence as a tool to increase efficiency, not replace it.

AI positioned perfectly is perfection, but AI in the hands of an entry-level engineer is almost like a tinker with no hope. Now, we have it re-evaluated and curated out of its previous conditions, you can now have a fully functioning web application that stores curated articles from Substack. We try to help you see writers fast, enjoy the writing of others, and interact with it. Easily, in this web app, you will also be able to help your notes get seen.

*By featuring them here*

This concept will facilitate some cross-promotion and foster a deeper sense of community within writer communities.

At its best, large language models are magnifying human voices, to me, workflow has been automated for us to focus on nuanace, creativity and community,

Just as Einstein reimagined space and time, today’s tools now synthesize data and code at breakneck speed, focusing on problem solving, as our ideas continue to be scaffolded.

