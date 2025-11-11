You’re twenty-three years old. You just moved into a modest two-bedroom apartment with a roommate. To keep things fair, you agree to do the dishes on Sundays, and they’ll handle Wednesdays.

For a few weeks, it works perfectly. Then one Wednesday, you come home late to find dishes piled in the sink. You don’t say anything. You assume it’s a one-off thing.

But when Sunday comes, the pile has doubled. Your roommate never did them. They’re not home, so you'll have to do the dishes yourself. Keep things on schedule, you think.

The following Wednesday, your roommate does the dishes. Crisis averted. Next Wednesday, the sink is full again. You ask what’s going on. They promise to do them. But the next day, and the day after that, the dishes remain.

Now Sunday arrives. Do you do the dishes again, or let the pile grow? What precedent have you set? Who are you dealing with, and how can you deal with them most effectively?

This is a version of the prisoner’s dilemma, a scenario where two people would be better off cooperating, but each has an incentive to defect. When both defects occur, both parties end up worse off. It’s the mathematical study of how we make decisions when outcomes depend on others’ choices. Researchers have somehow found a strategy that works, and I keep coming back to it.

In 1980, political scientist Robert Axelrod invited theorists from around the world to submit computer programs that would compete in a tournament. Each program played against every other program over 200 rounds. In each round, players could either cooperate or defect. Both cooperate, you each get 3 points. One cooperates and one defects; the defector receives 5 points, while the cooperator receives nothing. Both defects, you each get 1 point.

Fourteen programs were submitted. Some probed for weakness and exploited it. Others mixed in random moves to create confusion. After running the tournament five times, the winner emerged as a program called Tit-for-Tat—one of the simplest and most cooperative programs of all.

Everyone expected the winner to be complex, competitive, and cunning. But Tit-for-Tat was simple and forgiving.

The strategy always starts with cooperation. Copy your opponent’s last move. Immediately retaliate against defection. Forgive and return to cooperation as soon as your opponent does.

Tit-for-Tat never won any individual games; it could only tie or lose one-on-one. However, across all matchups, it consistently achieved the highest overall score by cooperating with enough players. Its success came from being nice, retaliatory, forgiving, and clear. Niceness prevented unnecessary trouble. Retaliation discouraged persistent defection. Forgiveness restored cooperation.

Almost all top-performing strategies shared these qualities. In later simulations, a more generous version, one that occasionally forgave defections instead of immediately reciprocating them, proved even more effective. Meanwhile, nasty players often found themselves in defecting wars that led to mutual destruction.

The lesson leading with niceness and cooperation isn’t a weakness. Someone who often leads with defection is more likely to weaken themselves and lose over time, even if they initially appear to be winning. Holding grudges is a weakness. Forgiveness is a strength.

Of course, letting someone wrong you without consequence will lead to being taken advantage of. But your approach to consequence matters. It must be equal, consistent, and clear. Not opaque and manipulative.

It means being kind, forthright, and understanding, but never a pushover.

Game theory has its limitations. Simulations can never truly reproduce the complexity of real life, which involves emotions, spite, and the irrational nature of the human mind. The way we actually move through the world, hurting and helping each other in patterns we didn’t choose but can’t seem to break.

But it teaches us that every interaction isn’t always about winning. A strategy that is always focused on winning can actually be the least effective in the long run.

If we want to be successful, there will be many instances of draws and losses. Maybe that’s the point. Perhaps success lies in moving forward with each new moment, remaining open and willing to try again, and ensuring we stand up for ourselves while striving to meet the world around us. Moving toward bigger wins of cooperation, kindness, and mutual benefit.

We can never control whether people will cooperate or defect with us, but we can control whether we will and why.

Each decision we make influences the outcome of all the games we participate in, present and future, potentially making or breaking relationships, goals, and systems. The cycle continues whether we’re conscious of it or not.

So when your day comes, do the dishes. But if your roommate doesn’t do theirs, make it clear that it won’t fly, then give them another chance. Retaliate, then forgive. Be clear about what you’ll accept and what you won’t. That’s how you win the long game, I think. Or maybe that’s just how you survive it with your humanity intact. I’m still trying to figure out which one matters more.

