A few days ago, I discovered a Substack writer with only 200 subscribers whose insights I cherished.

Meanwhile, I unsubscribed from a newsletter with 50,000+ followers after realising their content was all surface, no substance.

What was the difference? The first writer had read over 1,000 Substack newsletters in the past year.

The second? Barely a dozen.

Finding voices worth following in the vast ecosystem of Substack newsletters can feel like searching for diamonds in a digital haystack.

I've been exploring a different angle: what if a writer's reading habits could be a stronger indicator of their value?

The foundation of great writing has always been great reading.

From Hemingway to King, the most celebrated authors consistently emphasise one piece of advice:

read voraciously.

But this isn't just anecdotal wisdom. it's backed by cognitive science.

Researchers at the University of Toronto found that deep reading activates neural pathways associated with complex thinking and empathy.

Another study published in Science revealed that literary reading enhances the theory of mind, our ability to understand others' mental states.

These cognitive advantages directly translate to writing quality.

On Substack, we're uniquely positioned to observe this phenomenon in action.

We can glimpse into the reading habits of writers through their public activity.

When writers actively engage with other newsletters by commenting, highlighting, and accumulating "reads", they leave digital footprints of their intellectual journey, creating what researchers call an "externalised knowledge network".

Why Reading Metrics Matter

Here's why a writer's reading metrics might be the most powerful predictor of content quality, according to both research and real-world observation:

1. Cognitive Network Density

Neuroscience research from MIT's Brain and Cognitive Sciences Department demonstrates that extensive reading creates denser neural networks.

Writers who read across diverse domains develop what scientists call "cognitive flexibility", the ability to make unexpected connections between seemingly unrelated concepts.

On Substack, this manifests as those surprising insights that make you stop mid-scroll and think

"I've never considered it that way before."

2. The Echo Chamber Antidote

A 2018 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that exposure to diverse viewpoints significantly reduces cognitive bias.

Writers who read extensively across ideological lines produce more nuanced, intellectually honest work. Their content doesn't just confirm what you already believe it challenges and expands your thinking.

3. The Dunning-Kruger Immunity

Psychology research consistently shows that knowledge acquisition correlates with intellectual humility.

The more extensively writers read the more they recognise the vastness of what they don't know.

This self-awareness creates a qualitative difference in their writing, measured confidence rather than unfounded certainty.

4. Neural Encoding-Decoding Theory

Cognitive linguists at Stanford have documented how quality information consumption directly impacts information production.

Our brains encode patterns from what we read and reproduce those patterns in what we write. It's biological: writers who feed their minds with thoughtful, well-crafted content develop the neural architecture to produce similarly valuable work.

How to Evaluate a Writer's Reading Habits

So, how can you use this insight practically? Here are some approaches:

Check their Substack profile: Look at their public activity feed to see how frequently they read and comment on other newsletters. Note the reading diversity: Do they engage with content across various domains or stay siloed in their niche? Observe engagement quality: Are they leaving thoughtful comments demonstrating deep engagement with what they read? Look for references: Do their own newsletters synthesise and build upon other writers' ideas, showing active integration of their reading?

Beyond the Numbers Game: The Information Metabolism Theory

Behavioural economist Dan Ariely observed that we're naturally drawn to metrics that are easy to measure, such as subscriber counts, even when they're poor proxies for what we actually value.

This "measurability bias" leads us to optimise for visibility rather than substance.

Reading habits, by contrast, offer insight into what information scientists call a writer's "information metabolism". how they absorb, process, and synthesise knowledge.

This metabolic process, invisible in follower metrics, fundamentally shapes content quality.

In a fascinating natural experiment, researchers at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management tracked content creators across platforms.

They found that those in the top quartile of information consumption produced work that consistently received higher engagement quality scores, even with smaller audiences.

The Virtuous Cycle: Network Effects in Knowledge Production

What makes this approach particularly compelling is its alignment with network theory.

When we prioritise following writers who are active readers, we're not just making isolated good choices.

we're strengthening what network scientists call the "connective density" of the information ecosystem.

Each connection between reader and writer creates a node in this network.

Writers who are also prolific readers create exponentially more connections, accelerating what complexity theorists call "emergent intelligence".

Where the network as a whole becomes smarter than the sum of its parts.

The implications are profound: by following writers based on their reading metrics, you're not just optimizing your own information diet; you're participating in the evolution of a more intelligent collective knowledge system.

You become part of what scholars have recently termed the "epistemic community"—groups that collectively advance understanding through mindful information exchange.

Finding Your Gems: A Practical Algorithm

I've developed a simple but powerful heuristic for identifying high-value Substack writers:

Assess Reading Diversity: Count distinct newsletters they've engaged with.

Measure Engagement Depth: Look for writers who leave substantive comments.

Track Knowledge Synthesis: The ultimate indicator is that they reference and build upon others' ideas in their own work.

Try applying this framework to five writers in your field.

I suspect you'll discover that your most consistently valuable subscriptions score high on these reading-based metrics, while your most disappointing followers score low regardless of subscriber counts.

What surprising correlations have you noticed between a writer's reading habits and the quality of their content? I'd love to hear about your experiences in the comments below.

