One of the many great things that writing has done for me is opening up my mind to see the many capabilities of the pen; the only thing that makes you a writer is that you write. One becomes a writer the moment one decides to start writing.

Please understand that in this case, you are the writer and the writing.

Earning an income is good, but I have started to notice that anybody who asks you to pay them to teach you “how to grow an audience” is probably not having your interest at heart.

So many more to dissect here about writing, but I will leave it for another day to humbly appreciate the democratisation of writing that has taken over the atmosphere. I like it here on Substack; writing feels like you own it, on Substack.

I might say this jokingly, but it seems to me like if anything happens, my writing will be passed down as ancient text, people will learn from, and copy.

I have been enjoying writing, especially since I bumped into Rick Rubins' Vibe coding book. Penning down fantastic texts from the book has become a newfound hobby of mine. Imagine this text.

Punk Rock Of Software

Recent interactions with readers have blessed me with more wisdom. I now fully understand that good writing is just good. I have noted that when writing is good, then it just is. Others might see it and appreciate it, some may even clap for you. But always remember that the writing is just what it is. It is the way it should be, and has nothing to do with you, or your fragile human ego.

But has the web flattened creativity?

Can you imagine that a decade ago, if you lived in Kansas City and wanted to learn about punk rock, you had to hop a train to a one record store that carried LPs, now, any kid anywhere can dial up five fellows on Discord and form a band overnight.

That “democratisation” is the “punk rock of coding”, as Rick calls it.

In Rick Rubins' recent book, he emphasised a need to understand that we no longer need a conservatory or specialised hardware to create; all you need is a curiosity, a little bit of DIY spirit and the will to push beyond generic outputs.

While developing an application, having this in mind has also helped me appreciate authenticity over market-chasing. Since it is now easy, everybody wants to grab, an endless pursuit to “give the audience what it wants”.

But the audience is best served when they get a real version of you, Rick cautions.

This is my echo: if you find something moving, there is a good chance another person will too, only if it moves them.

Databricks, for instance, refused to offer on-premise analytics (even though early customers demanded it) because their core belief was that data belonged in the cloud. That kind of “true north” can be the difference between short-lived trendiness and lasting impact.

Ultimately, AI extends what’s already in you, like handing you a guitar that plays back your own riffs in twenty different keys. The secret is to remain true to yourself,

Serve people like you, and discover the niche audience looking for exactly that. Resist the temptation to chase every trend or tweak your art to please everyone; that’s a recipe for blandness.

See you in the next one!

Leave a comment