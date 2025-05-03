Generated By Substack

I have been supporting friends and family through their personal struggles, taking college classes, questioning my life and ultimately trying to regain clarity. About my purpose, while I initially focused on software development projects, I had to pivot.

I also noticed that in your feedback, there was honest appreciation and a recurring theme.

“I love your content, but I read so much instead of working on mine”

“I skim when its over 1000 words”

"Substack is overwhelming sometimes, and I lean on your words like a balm... but shorter would help."

As your voices multiplied, I noticed that you did not need more content but empowerment to become creators yourselves; you want to create more.

Ladies and gentlemen, that realisation changed everything. I paused my original programming efforts and turned my energy towards building something more intentional, a writing ecosystem designed to help writers find their voices, sharpen their focus and make reasonable progress without overwhelm. I realised that my fellow writers did not want to publish more but publish better, publish longer and feel less alone in the process.

HackPulse slowed down, we listened, and are creating things that will serve everybody, old and young. The same principle of focused attention will not only be at the heart of this post, but my entire newsletter and all things that involve writing. We will continue to craft deep work with an authentic expression.

Your survey responses, comments on posts, and all private conversations are engineering this process.

Most of you expressed quality over quantity, suggesting content a few times weekly instead of daily.

To be honest, I have always been big on collecting data, and collecting this feedback felt like the permission to breathe and reminded me that meaningful conversations unfold at their natural pace. Thank you for your patience and continued support.

I have been exploring the book

“Train Your Brain for a Healthier Life”

And have learnt so much; I have shared with you the lessons and knowledge I have learned. A chapter in this book led me down a research rabbit hole on multitasking, and now I marvel at human evolution, and have not been engaging with multiple complex tasks at all. No more juggling simultaneously.

Why?

Because what we call “multi-tasking” is also “task-switching”, which comes at a hidden cost.

It is hidden, yet recognisable to notice that 🎉

Our dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (guardian of working memory) becomes overwhelmed. The anterior cingulate cortex struggles to prioritise competing demands, and dopamine rewards us for switching tasks, giving us a false sense of accomplishment.

The pattern was recognised by me when I realised that juggling projects with college classes is not for the faint of heart. When this happens to you, please do not think that you have an exceptional ability. Noticed this as evidence of your mind's fragmentation, you will know where to go from there.

You will notice, according to Dr Mehmet, that Initial discomfort as your mind is conditioned to constant stimulation protests with wandering thoughts, Problems that had tangled you for days unwound themselves in hours of uninterrupted focus a flow might emerge that will carry its own momentum and your mind, finally given room to breathe, will show you what it is capable of.

After just finishing the semester, a lot has slowed down; perhaps the most profound shift of this gift is that mental clarity has extended beyond hours. Not thinking about my next idea on the way to class has proven efficient; I am more present, not having to rehearse responses, and when problems arise, patience attends readily. At day's end, I am more critical than depleted, what a distinction.

This book focuses on the brain as being more powerful when focused on one task. These words from the book are comforting, I know, but they can also serve a compass and design purpose. Accepting our design and honouring limitations.

The principle is guiding us. By creating spaces that respect our cognitive architecture instead of fighting against it, we help each other produce writing that matters.

I'm curious about your experiences with attention and focus. Have you experimented with single-tasking? What challenges have you faced in maintaining focus in our notification-filled world?

Leave a comment

Recommended Read: Train Your Brain For A Healthier And Happier Life