Read that comment in red. My stomach dropped.

Is my work potentially scrapped?

I'd like to know if I'd ever get this right.

I took a deep breath, replied, "I'll rework this tonight," and closed my laptop.

Six comments later, I received the notification that changed everything:

My first money on Medium was through Dr Mehmet's publication, which I'd followed from Medium to Substack and back again.

Half a penny that felt like winning the lottery.

My path to earning my first dollar as a writer on Medium was paved with natural talent and a willingness to become part of a community that pushed me to be better than I thought possible.

Finding My Intellectual Home

My journey with

work began months before I summoned the courage to contact him.

I first discovered his articles on Medium, insightful pieces on health, wellness, and human psychology that approached these topics with unusual depth and nuance.

His publication immediately showed that he wasn't interested in simplified self-help or clinical detachment. He created space for interdisciplinary conversations about what makes us human.

Like when he picked the brilliant brain of this psychoanalyst and unpacked RFK JR through the lenses of cognitive science

I read his pieces for weeks, absorbing his perspectives and noting how his community engaged with his ideas.

Unlike many publications, the dialogue in his comment sections felt substantive and thoughtful. But despite my appreciation, I remained silent.

The anxiety was paralyzing: what if my thoughts weren't insightful enough? What if I revealed my intellectual inadequacies? So, I remained a silent observer, learning from the sidelines.

Months later, I rediscovered Dr. Mehmet on Substack. His health and wellness publication had expanded there, building an even more vibrant community.

Something about this second encounter felt like fate, a reminder that this intellectual space continued to draw me in despite my hesitation to engage.

I remember staring at my screen one evening, reading his latest newsletter. This time, instead of drafting a comment I would never post, I clicked on his profile and found the direct message option enticing.

I crafted a simple message: a genuine compliment about how his work had influenced my thinking.

Followed by a humble inquiry about possible collaboration.

It was terrifying to send a message that was more vulnerable than leaving a public comment.

This was a direct, personal outreach to someone whose work I deeply admired. No hiding in a crowd of commenters, no casual engagement. Just my words and hope.

For days, I checked my inbox obsessively. When his response finally came, I almost couldn't open it. To my astonishment, he was warm, receptive, and encouraging. He appreciated my specific observations about his work and expressed interest in seeing my ideas.

Finding this intellectual home wasn't about working up the courage to comment publicly or gradually becoming part of a visible community discourse. It came through one moment of genuine, private appreciation, reaching out directly to express admiration and seek connection. This simple act of direct communication opened a door I had been staring at for months, too intimidated to knock.

From Reader to Contributor

The idea for my article on moral insentience hit me after finishing Christopher Browning's "Ordinary Men."

Haunted by accounts of middle-aged German police officers, not ideological Nazis,s who became mass executioners of Jewish civilians.

"Why didn't they just refuse?" I scribbled in my notebook. "What happens to human moral instinct in these situations?"

For hours, I had been working on this piece in isolation, polishing and refining it without any certainty it would ever find an audience.

This wasn't my first attempt at publication, and I'm far from it.

The drafts folder in my account had become a graveyard of rejected ideas. I'd meticulously researched top publications on both Medium and Substack, studied their guidelines, and crafted pitches I believed were perfect fits.

My spreadsheet told the brutal story of 17 submissions and 17 rejections.

Each rejection email landed like a small paper cut, not devastating but cumulatively demoralizing.

The difference with Dr Mehmet's publication was visibility.

My previous approach had been silently submitting through formal channels, becoming another anonymous submission in an overflowing inbox.

The turning point came when I contacted Dr. Mehmet directly through a private message. I didn't just compliment his work; I engaged with his ideas, showing how they informed my thinking. This simple connection transformed me from a nameless submission to a real person with genuine thoughts.

When I mentioned my work, I was sharing intellectual interests with someone whose work I admired. But that direct connection made all the difference.

A couple of days after our initial exchange, Dr. Mehmet published my article in one of his publications as a story he enjoyed reading.

I stared at the notification in disbelief. He considered my ideas worthy and actively sought my contribution. My increased visibility through direct outreach had placed my work on his radar in a way that anonymous submissions never could.

I read his message three times, my hands trembling. After months of closed doors, someone was inviting me in. I stepped away from my computer and sat on the edge of my bed, overwhelmed by the gesture.

A subtle reminder that my voice mattered and that my perspective had value.

Building Through Collaboration

I hadn't anticipated how the editorial process would humble and elevate me.

Dr. Mehmet's team left notes throughout my draft that made me question everything I thought I knew.

What began as basic grammatical corrections evolved into conceptual mentorship. The editors showed me how to think more rigorously. My swift, thoughtful responses to their guidance created a collaborative rhythm that transformed what could have been a transactional editing process into a genuine intellectual partnership.

The Monetization Milestone

When the article was finally published, I had already received some invaluable growth.

The money seemed almost secondary until I checked my Medium dashboard after an hour.

I stared at that number for a full minute. Half a penny. Most would laugh at such a minuscule sum, but to me, it represented my first earnings on the Medium platform.

After months of publishing without monetary return, I'd crossed the threshold into the realm of paid writers on the platform.

The validation was about joining the community of Medium writers who had managed to create content valuable enough that the platform would pay for it, even if it was just by fractions of a cent. The milestone was intoxicating.

I immediately texted Dr. Mehmet.

The Community Multiplier Effect

That single article created momentum that changed everything. Readers from the publication began following my profile directly.

My understanding of what resonated with this audience grew more refined with each interaction.

More importantly, I'd found minds that challenged and supported me simultaneously.

Each article became part of an ongoing conversation rather than a one-off performance. Ideas from comments sections evolved into future pieces. Readers became collaborators, sometimes even friends.

The Writer's Community Imperative

For writers seeking sustainable success on digital platforms, community building is the foundation upon which everything else stands. Publications on Medium and Substack are ecosystems where ideas and relationships flourish together.

My first earning on Medium came when I found a community that valued my perspective enough to help refine it.

The willingness to receive feedback, sometimes tricky, always necessary, transformed my writing into a collaborative creation on Medium.

This lesson has proven more valuable than some writing techniques I've learned since.

Find your people across platforms.

Follow creators from Medium to Substack and back if that's where their work leads you.

Contribute consistently to publications that resonate with your voice. Respond graciously to editors and readers alike. The money will follow when the community recognizes the value you create together.

