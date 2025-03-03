HackPulse

Salwa 🇬🇧
Mar 3

This was absolutely fascinating. The breakdown of emotional triggers.....especially the distinction between high-arousal and low-arousal emotions completely shifted how I think about engagement. The research-backed insights made it clear why some pieces resonate more than others, even when they’re not necessarily ‘better’ in terms of effort or depth.

I especially loved the section on awe and its ability to reframe perspectives. That aligns so much with what I’ve seen in my own writing...people tend to share content that makes them feel something profound, rather than just absorbing information. Also, the practical emotional pacing techniques are gold. It’s easy to forget that how we structure emotional impact matters just as much as what we say.

Thank you for this! Definitely bookmarking to revisit

Lisa Brunette
Mar 3

Great information - thanks for sharing it. Interesting that you see negative emotional content a bit differently than Wes does over at Escape the Cubicle.

