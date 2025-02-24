I have encountered many pervasive myths in my writing career, most of which have left me in awe. But this particular misinformation has eaten deep like a canker-worm into the minds of writers.

Today, I hope to bring forth a different approach for better optimization, longer flow states, and, ultimately, great work.

Let’s dig in

You might have come across it before that the secret to writing productivity is working in short bursts.

I remember the first time I came across it while watching a YouTube video about how the secret to productivity in writing is working in short bursts.

This technique, The Pomodoro, consists of 25-minute sprints with periodic breaks in between.

So many creators have hijacked this. Boasting its praises and even advising creators not to create for too long.

This advice makes perfect sense because, after all, isn't it easier to maintain focus for short periods and shouldn't smaller chunks feel less daunting?

But this conventional wisdom seems odd to me.

Hold on, something doesn't add up.

Think about those rare writing sessions where everything seemed to flow effortlessly. When you looked up and realised hours had passed. When you produce your best work.

Did those moments come from 25-minute sprints?

Research into peak performance has turned this myth on its head.

Your brain actually performs in natural 90-minute cycles of focused activity. This pattern, known as the ultradian rhythm, explains why those short sprints often leave you fragmented or, in my case, frustrated.

This was because It was pretty tricky for me to get into a flow state until I learnt something new.

Understanding and learning to work with and not against this rhythm can transform your writing practice from a series of false starts into sustained periods of creative, deep flow.

It's as fundamental to your creative process as breathing is to life.

THE SCIENCE BEHIND IT

In 1963, sleep researcher Nathan Kleitman made a discovery that would reshape our understanding of human performance. The same 90-minute rhythm that orchestrates our sleep cycles through REM and non-REM sleep continues during our waking hours.

The Ultradian rhythm governs our ability to focus, create and perform at our peak.

Kleitman found that your brain does not just cycle during sleep; it pulses with 90-120 minute waves of peak performance during wake hours.

TSUNAMIS OF COGNITIVE POTENTIAL

EEG readout showing the progression of brain waves during a 90-minute cycle

During each cycle, your brain moves through distinct states.

Beta waves (high alertness)

Alpha Waves (deep focus)

Theta waves (peak creativity)

But here’s where is where it gets dangerous

When you interrupt these cycles, you are not just pausing your work but shutting out your brain's natural rhythm.

EEG studies show that forced interruptions can trigger

Creative blockages

Cortisol spikes

Cognitive fragmentation

And Focus collapse

This isn't just theory; Anders Ericssons research on elite performers reveals that top performers across various fields

From professional violinists to chess grandmasters instinctively work in 90-minute blocks; they are not pushing through; they are surfing these waves of peak performance.

Furthermore.

While the 90-minute cycle might appear universal, its expression is deeply personal. Because while some writers may peak at the 60-minute interval, others stretch to 120.

The key is not the exact time; it's understanding your personal rhythm and the signal your brain sends when approaching peak performance or dangerous depletion.

Think of your last writing session that went off the rails or when you had the fog that felt impenetrable.

Those weren't random; they were your brain screaming that you missed its natural recovery window.

Understanding your ultradian rhythm isn't just about productivity but cognitive survival.

In my next articles, I will explore how to:

Map your personal performance waves.

Recognise early warnings of cycle disruption

Build recovery protocols that reinforce rather than interrupt your rhythm.

And finally, create environmental triggers that support your brain's natural cadence.

When was the last time you felt your brain operating at its peak, and how long did it last?

