The 90-Minute Myth: Unlocking Peak Creativity by Surfing Your Brain’s Natural Rhythm
Deeper Focus, Longer Flow States and Maximum Writing
I have encountered many pervasive myths in my writing career, most of which have left me in awe. But this particular misinformation has eaten deep like a canker-worm into the minds of writers.
Today, I hope to bring forth a different approach for better optimization, longer flow states, and, ultimately, great work.
Let’s dig in
You might have come across it before that the secret to writing productivity is working in short bursts.
I remember the first time I came across it while watching a YouTube video about how the secret to productivity in writing is working in short bursts.
This technique, The Pomodoro, consists of 25-minute sprints with periodic breaks in between.
So many creators have hijacked this. Boasting its praises and even advising creators not to create for too long.
This advice makes perfect sense because, after all, isn't it easier to maintain focus for short periods and shouldn't smaller chunks feel less daunting?
But this conventional wisdom seems odd to me.
Hold on, something doesn't add up.
Think about those rare writing sessions where everything seemed to flow effortlessly. When you looked up and realised hours had passed. When you produce your best work.
Did those moments come from 25-minute sprints?
Research into peak performance has turned this myth on its head.
Your brain actually performs in natural 90-minute cycles of focused activity. This pattern, known as the ultradian rhythm, explains why those short sprints often leave you fragmented or, in my case, frustrated.
This was because It was pretty tricky for me to get into a flow state until I learnt something new.
Understanding and learning to work with and not against this rhythm can transform your writing practice from a series of false starts into sustained periods of creative, deep flow.
It's as fundamental to your creative process as breathing is to life.
THE SCIENCE BEHIND IT
In 1963, sleep researcher Nathan Kleitman made a discovery that would reshape our understanding of human performance. The same 90-minute rhythm that orchestrates our sleep cycles through REM and non-REM sleep continues during our waking hours.
The Ultradian rhythm governs our ability to focus, create and perform at our peak.
Kleitman found that your brain does not just cycle during sleep; it pulses with 90-120 minute waves of peak performance during wake hours.
TSUNAMIS OF COGNITIVE POTENTIAL
During each cycle, your brain moves through distinct states.
Beta waves (high alertness)
Alpha Waves (deep focus)
Theta waves (peak creativity)
But here’s where is where it gets dangerous
When you interrupt these cycles, you are not just pausing your work but shutting out your brain's natural rhythm.
EEG studies show that forced interruptions can trigger
Creative blockages
And Focus collapse
This isn't just theory; Anders Ericssons research on elite performers reveals that top performers across various fields
From professional violinists to chess grandmasters instinctively work in 90-minute blocks; they are not pushing through; they are surfing these waves of peak performance.
Furthermore.
While the 90-minute cycle might appear universal, its expression is deeply personal. Because while some writers may peak at the 60-minute interval, others stretch to 120.
The key is not the exact time; it's understanding your personal rhythm and the signal your brain sends when approaching peak performance or dangerous depletion.
Think of your last writing session that went off the rails or when you had the fog that felt impenetrable.
Those weren't random; they were your brain screaming that you missed its natural recovery window.
Understanding your ultradian rhythm isn't just about productivity but cognitive survival.
In my next articles, I will explore how to:
Map your personal performance waves.
Recognise early warnings of cycle disruption
Build recovery protocols that reinforce rather than interrupt your rhythm.
And finally, create environmental triggers that support your brain's natural cadence.
When was the last time you felt your brain operating at its peak, and how long did it last?
This is a fascinating breakdown of how our brain’s natural rhythms influence creativity and focus Obi. In my two years as a writer, I’ve noticed that once I enter a deep flow state, stopping too soon makes it incredibly difficult to regain momentum. I recently came across research suggesting it can take around 20 minutes to fully refocus after an interruption—whether that exact number is accurate or not, it definitely aligns with my experience.
Your point about working with rather than against our ultradian rhythms really resonates. The idea that forced breaks (like 25-minute sprints) could actually disrupt cognitive performance makes a lot of sense, and it’s great to see this backed by research. Understanding these natural cycles could be a game-changer for productivity, not just in writing but in any creative or deep-focus work.
Really appreciate the evidence-based approach here—this kind of insight is invaluable. Looking forward to your next piece!
very interesting my brain goes in cycles and yes if I could figure that out I would, but I can sit and write all day or I can wite for 20 minutes. It just depends on how much you’re interrupted. That’s a real key although I will look up all your science. Find a quite enough space that inspires you enough to keep writing.