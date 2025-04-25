Generated By Substack

Have you ever wondered why your most brilliant ideas arrive when you stand in the shower? I have observed that sometimes solutions to the problems I wrestle with appear with perfect clarity as water cascades over me, my brain’s creativity network in action.

Dr Yildiz also reveals in his book that creativity is an important brain function that reshapes neural pathways and enhances creative function. We create ideal conditions for creative insight whenever we step into the shower without realising it. This phenomenon I term “relaxed attentiveness”; I have been in this state several times, and what usually happens is that I am alert but very calm at the same time.

This balanced mental condition activates the brain's default mode network (DMN), which specialises in making connections between unrelated ideas.

But what does research say?

Research published in the journal Frontiers of Human Neuroscience has confirmed that the DMN plays a role in creative thinking. When the network is active, the medial prefrontal and the posterior cingulate cortex collaborate effectively to integrate and disassociate information stored across the brain, which brings novel insights.

In this case, stepping away from the problem and engaging in a relaxing activity like showering leads to breakthrough moments. But several factors are at play here.

The creative storm in the shower, usually gentle and consistent, provides just enough sensation of water to keep your mind stimulated and engaged without overwhelming it. Without distractions like screens, your mind can easily process information, and the release of dopamine as warm water hits your skin is what primes your brain for insight generation.

Scientific study confirms this. What we experience during a warm shower expands attention and promotes cognitive flexibility; these two are essential ingredients for creative problem solving. Researchers have found that participants in slightly positive moods were significantly better at making remote associations and solving insight problems compared to those in neutral or hostile states.

This “shower effect” perfectly illustrates the principle in Dr Yildiz's book: creativity thrives not when forced but when we can create conditions that allow the mind to wander in a relaxed state.

Generated By Substack

Something remarkable happens within our neural architecture when we engage in creative thinking. Creative activities strengthen connections between brain regions that might not typically interact, creating new pathways that enhance cognitive flexibility and problem-solving abilities. Neuroimaging studies have revealed that creative thinking involves synchronous activity between the executive control network and the default mode network systems that typically work in opposition.

“This cross-talk between brain regions allows for those ‘aha’ moments when we suddenly see solutions that weren’t visible before. Explains Dr Yildiz in his book.

This is not just limited to artists or writers; it is a fundamental survival mechanism. Only those who could think creatively and adapt to changing environments have had significant advantages throughout history. Research from evolutionary psychology suggests that creative problem-solving provided critical advantages in tool creation, resource gathering, and social cooperation. This explains why creative thinking feels so intrinsically rewarding; our brains are wired to encourage this type of mental exploration.

Now, suppose you want to harness your brain boosting abilities practically. In that case, I recommend what Dr Yildiz teaches in his book, creating shower-like moments throughout your day by scheduling brief periods of relaxed attention away from distractions. Embrace novelty by seeking new experiences that challenge your brain to create fresh neural pathways. Practice interdisciplinary thinking by connecting ideas from different fields to force unexpected mental connections. Allow for mental wandering by building unstructured thinking time into your schedule. Engage regularly in creative expression through writing, music, cooking, or problem-solving.

People who maintain creative practices throughout life tend to preserve better cognitive function as they age, as their well-used creative pathways resist deterioration. Neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to form new connections, remains active throughout life, but requires consistent stimulation. Creative thinking provides precisely the type of varied, novel stimulation that promotes continued neural growth and adaptation.

By understanding how creativity physically reshapes our brains, we can approach creative thinking as essential mental nutrition. Through consistent creative practice, we shape our brains positively, building resilience, adaptability, and health.

So the next time brilliance strikes while shampooing, remember that your brain's creativity network is operating exactly as designed.

Who knows? Maybe it's time we all took longer showers.

Leave a comment

Recommended Read: Train Your Brain For a Happier and Healthier Life By Dr Mehmet Yildiz