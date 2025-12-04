At only 15 years of age, Krule recorded “Out Getting Ribs”, four minutes of murky guitar and a voice way beyond his age.

Uploaded to YouTube from a South London bedroom, almost nobody heard it, but the few who did could not forget about it.

I was thinking about this today and realised that this is how most start-ups begin.

Plant-wise, a pip is an unimpressive thing, small, hard and easy to throw away. You bite into an apple and discard the pip without thinking twice, but a pip can also be considered a compression of possibility, an entire tree folded into something that you can hold between two fingers.

But in tech, we generate pips constantly, the code package installation via CLI, the idea scratched into a notes app at 2 AM, the side project that you are too embarrassed to mention and the domain name you bought on impulse but haven’t touched since.

Most will go nowhere; you don’t plant one seed and expect a forest to grow. You scatter many and expect that germination is mysterious. Dependent on certain conditions that are either out of reach or out of control.

What Krule and many early-stage founders like myself understood early on is that the real work happens in the darkness.

Seeds need time underground, unseen, drawing from whatever's around them.

Founders suffer from months of building with no users, pitch decks, and GIT commits that feel like bottled-up messages.

But some pips never really become anything, and sometimes we have to make peace with that. Krules' catalogue carries the same amount of thought.

An honest acceptance that projects die, start-ups fold, and sometimes even the things you gave your entire existence to will become a line of words on your LinkedIn profile.

Other times, shoot finds air, what was potential becomes actual, and the fruit you grow contains new pips.

An open-source contribution outlives the company that funded it. A teenager’s bedroom recording becomes the blueprint for a thousand artists who heard it and thought, “I could try something too”.

That’s the cycle. Scatter, wait, tend, accept, scatter again.

King Krule is still making records that sound like someone who’s been underground and knows what grows there. If you’re building something right now, something small, something unproven, something most people scroll past, you’re out getting pips.

Keep planting.

