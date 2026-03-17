HackPulse

HackPulse

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Moyo J.'s avatar
Moyo J.
Mar 18

Your words were beautifully painted, raw too. Thank you for sharing.

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1 reply by Obi
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵
Mar 17

I could really feel the intensity in this piece. It feels like everything is moving so fast, like you’re trying to make sense of everything as it’s happening. That moment with your mum and the photo of your dad… it slowed everything down.

I really liked your painting too. The expression feels like it’s holding things in, especially around the mouth and eyes. And the Superman sign… it almost feels like someone who’s meant to be strong, but is carrying something underneath.

You let a lot come through here… and it took courage to share this. Keep going 💛

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