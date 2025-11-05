Last month, I watched a startup founder pitch his Series C to a room full of investors. The company had burned through $150 million over a four-year period.

They never turned a profit, or rather, came close to doing so.

But their pitch deck was gorgeous. The growth chart pointed skyward, with Gantt charts and all other types of charts that you could think of. The founder even told me that he was not just disrupting an industry, but creating an entirely new “market category”

Investors bought it.

Now these founders were seeking $200 million to “achieve profitability within 18 months”.

Immediately, they communicated this, I hastily realised that I had seen this exact pitch before, countless times, in countless boardrooms, with the same fundamental mechanics and tactics at play.

But strip away the hoodies and fancy terminology. Venture capital reveals itself as a sophisticated financial system that operates on principles that most people do not fully understand.

The principles that the VC ecosystem is built upon deserve nothing less than a closer look. Early investors receive returns not from company profits but from later investors who pay higher valuations for the same shares. This creates a cascading effect where each funding round provides liquidity for previous investors while pushing valuations even higher.

Consider the typical unicorn lifecycle. In 2019, Series A investors put in $10 million at a $50 million valuation. By 2021, Series B investors contributed $50 million at a $300 million valuation. Seriec C follows in 2022 with $100 million at an $800 million valuation.

Finally, the company went public in 2024 at a valuation of $2 billion.

Series A investors have just made 40 times their money. Not because the company generated $400 million in value, but because Series B and C investors valued their shares at a higher rate.

The Series A investors’ “returns” came directly from later investors ’ capital.

Andreessen Horowitz publicly states they expect only 1 in 10 investments to generate meaningful returns. The other 9 are total losses. Where does that massive return come from? Later investors, IPO buyers, or acquisitions by companies that believe they can make the math work.

The venture capital world has perfected focusing on impressive metrics while actual profitability remains elusive. WeWork burned through $12 billion before going public, but Adam Neumann talked about “physical social networks” instead of profits. Uber lost $8.5 billion in 2019 alone, but Travis Kalanick focused on total addressable market and network effects rather than negative numbers.

The playbook is simply dazzle investors with impressive-sounding metrics while the underlying business model bleeds money. Elizabeth Holmes raised $945 million for Theranos by focusing on vision and market size rather than the fact that her technology didn’t work.

This system only works if you’re not the last person holding the bag. Consider Theranos: early investors mostly got out before the collapse, while late-stage investors lost everything. WeWork followed a similar pattern with early investors making money while SoftBank lost $13 billion.

The entire ecosystem is designed to keep the music playing as long as possible. VC partners raise new funds based on paper valuations that just need to look good in pitch decks. Startup employees have stock options valuable only if someone believes the company’s worth the valuation. Investment banks make fees on big deals regardless of sustainability. Financial media gets clicks from unicorn stories. Even pension funds and endowments don’t want to hear their VC investments are problematic.

Everyone’s got skin in the game. Everyone’s got reasons to keep believing, making it much more stable than traditional fraud.

Modern startups have elevated linguistic obfuscation to an art form. “Investing in growth” means hemorrhaging money. “Disrupting traditional paradigms” means the business model makes no sense. “Scaling for expansion” means desperately seeking new funding. The more complex the language, the less likely investors are to ask simple questions like “How do you actually make money?”

The Greater Fool Theory used to be a warning about speculative bubbles. Now it’s the official business strategy of the innovation economy. VCs fund companies at inflated valuations, later VCs pay even more, companies go public at astronomical valuations, and someone eventually gets left holding overvalued shares. Each round of investors believes they’re buying into the future until reality reasserts itself.

The genius of the modern system is that institutions provide the “new money.” Pension funds, university endowments, and insurance companies pay earlier investors. When the system hits turbulence, teachers’ retirement funds take losses while returns remain privatised.

The AI revolution has intensified these dynamics to a new level. OpenAI seeks funding at a $100 billion valuation despite burning money at unprecedented rates. Every company with a chatbot is suddenly considered an “AI company” worth 10 times its previous valuation. We’re talking about trillions in market cap based on promises that artificial intelligence will solve every problem and generate unlimited profits.

When interest rates were near zero, institutional investors poured money into venture capital. When rates rose in 2022-2023, venture funding dropped 35%. IPO markets froze. Companies that survived were those with sustainable businesses. The ones that hadn’t joined the long list of failed startups that burned through billions. Instead of learning from this, the ecosystem simply waited for conditions to improve, so it could restart the cycle.

Some companies do build real value and generate returns. Some innovations do improve the world. But maybe we should be honest about what we’re funding when we celebrate “unicorns” and “disruptive innovation.” Maybe we should ask why a system that loses money on 90% of investments is considered optimal for allocating capital.

Our innovation economy is driven by psychological principles that prioritise extraordinary return promises, the fear of missing out, and the greater fool theory. We’ve institutionalised it, regulated it lightly, and convinced ourselves it’s different because the intentions are good, and sometimes it works.

When you’re in a room full of investors nodding along as someone explains how they’ll lose money for five years before becoming profitable, remember that the mechanics matter more than the intentions. The product might be revolutionary, but the funding structure follows patterns that have been in place for much longer than Silicon Valley.

