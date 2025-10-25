HackPulse

HackPulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵
Oct 25

My dear friend Obi, I’m so sorry for your loss. Your words speak of love, pain, and strength all at once… your father’s message feels like a reminder that every end is also a beginning. Maybe he wanted you to see that life moves in cycles, that endings are not final but a transformation of love into something eternal. His words hold the kind of wisdom that takes time to unfold, and I believe you’ll keep discovering their meaning in quiet moments ahead. I’m here for you, always. Sending you love, hugs, and light. 💛🌻🌟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Obi and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Obinna
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture