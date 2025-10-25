A long time ago, I think I made the mistake of thinking that it was like a before-and-after thing, that I would reach a point and it would be like I was done struggling.

I realised suddenly but hastily that struggle is necessary and, of course, an inevitable aspect of the human condition.

Just recently, my father passed, after years of back and forth with ill health.

My father bid me farewell through music a few days before he passed.

He also passed down priceless knowledge, most of which I will cover in this piece.

But wasn’t it said that Aubrey Graham was finding himself after the intro in “Honestly Nevermind”? Drake continued to mention that he knows you know.

Its crazy, unreal, I see us fading away, when will you see that the I effort I make is too real?

Whatever I felt when my mother broke the news was the direct opposite from when my texts went green. For some reason, I believed that my dad would teach me how to fish. or swim and play golf. Could never even remember the last time I dialed his phone, or he dialed mine.

In any event. It dealt with me rough when I learned that my father died in a hospital bed after battling so many illnesses and sicknesses.

My father bid me farewell and left a message that I struggled to understand. If you have any idea or think you can come close to cracking this code, leave me a message or comment your thoughts.

“There is no such thing as beginnings; it’s only the ends that count. Show me where you start, and then I will find a means to justify the end that you arrived at”

Was he trying to let me know that every end is a new start? Or that humans are judged by their outcomes?

Anyways, I remain confused, afraid and fuzzy-headed at this lingo that is treating me like a hit in the head with lead pipe languages.

Who would have thought or supposed that he would direct me to stay away from people, habits and places that do not serve my essence, I kinda thought he would give me the manual on how to sit with negative emotions and not try to escape them.

I have so many questions and thoughts, but perhaps will get my answers when we meet in another place. But for now I will continue staying out the way and following my inner compass.

Loss.

The writing all across the window and the walls, whether it was true or false we shouldn’t have got involved remember. we walked past the teacher take the chalk and laugh, we wrote punishments, i will not talk in class. But now its pistols punishing people for talking fast.

Life is like an iron chair where people who care, don’t get the lions share, no doubt, a part of me feels like the reason why I think my father settled for less was because he did no longer find meaning in the mundane. Contented enough to live a life with wife and two kids, while all he had to offer was love at some point.

Whilst my father was living I tried to blame him for so many family circumstances, but later on discovered that he probably did the same to his father, and the father before that.

What a cycle, abuse becomes the abuser and this is just how life goes.

My father became ill as I grappled through rigorous computer science classes and an IT job, I hoped to sit still and reflect, soulfully connect with family and friends but this person that I am could not help but get up and go, still working and juggling, replying “I am ok” to every “how you doing”, it is a pity that contemporary culture has turned me into this. But who do we blame?

Who do we blame? Nobody. Everybody. The question itself. I keep waiting for my father’s words to make sense, for the grief to organize itself into something manageable, for the manual he never gave me. But maybe this is it - this confusion, this working while weeping, this seeing the cycle and standing in it anyway, unsure if I’m breaking it or becoming it. Maybe love was never ‘all he had to offer.’ Maybe it was the only thing that survives the iron chair, the only inheritance that matters, even when we don’t know what to do with it.

