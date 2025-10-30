You just finished a chapter, save it to Google Docs and assume it’s protected.

But what if your account gets hacked, or you are working on a project in a shared document, and then your partner accidentally deletes it? This happens a lot, but it is actually quite preventable.

Think of a shared compatibility model like renting an apartment. When you sign a lease, the landlord promises to maintain the building, repair the plumbing, and keep the roof from leaking. But you still need to lock the doors, close your windows and protect your belongings inside. Nobody expects the landlord to lock your door at night, and this same concept applies to cloud services.

When you use any cloud writing tool like Google Docs, Dropbox or Notion. The company keeps their servers running while you keep your writing protected; neither you nor the company can skip your part.

Let me give you a real scenario: you are writing a Substack article in Google Docs, and Google ensures that the physical server storing it is reliable, so your article does not crash and burn. Google does not prevent you from using “123” as your password or sharing your edit access. Google only provides two-factor authentication, which must be turned on.

Google also offers a version history feature, allowing deleted work to be easily recovered. You must know it exists and use it when needed.

Most writers loose work because they skip simple security steps that takes minutes to complete, you can fix these right now by opening whatever writing tool you use.

Open whatever writing tool you use most. Find the security or account settings. Turn on two factor authentication. This means when you log in, you’ll enter your password plus a code from your phone. It feels like a minor hassle at first. It prevents someone from accessing your account even if they steal your password. This single step stops most account breaches.

Next, check your sharing settings on your current projects. Make sure your novel manuscript isn’t set to “anyone with the link can edit.” Change it to private or specific people only. Writers accidentally expose their work publicly more often than you’d think.

Third, create one backup copy of your most important project outside your main writing tool. If you write in Google Docs, download a copy to your computer. If you write in Scrivener, save a backup to Dropbox. This takes ninety seconds. It means you have a safety net if anything goes wrong with your primary tool.

These three actions take less time than brewing coffee. They protect months or years of writing work. Do them before you start writing today.

The productivity gain here is that you write with confidence knowing your work is protected. You never lose hours of writing to a security problem. You don’t waste time recovering deleted chapters or recreating lost scenes. You focus on writing instead of tech crises.

Security is about spending three minutes now so you never spend three days trying to recover lost work later. The platform builds the vault. You lock the door. Both jobs matter.

Leave a comment