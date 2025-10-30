HackPulse

HackPulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵's avatar
Celia (aka Afterforever) ✨🎵
Oct 30

Obi, those three steps are so helpful and easy to follow. Turning on two-factor authentication, checking sharing settings, and keeping a backup are such simple ways that make a big difference. 🌱✨

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Obinna
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture