and honestly the first thing that came to mind after our chat was the pen.

As we shared laughter, something inside me repeatedly prompted me to remember, writing down ideas that came to me as we spoke and taking notes of the authenticity that came from the shared in-between.

Celia tells tales of a particular Saturday morning in Auckland, New Zealand, when she was driving through familiar streets and a 2pac song came on shuffle.

In an instant, she felt the road fall away; she was no longer in her car, now transported back to a classroom in Auckland, standing before a class of young men in their 20s who had apparently taught her a “not-so-quick” lesson to forget in Hip-Hop.

As she spoke, I was convinced yet again that the truth can sometimes become clear when years have passed.

Eventually, the realisation that music is a catalyst for not just becoming, but remembering and preserving.

As we spoke, I felt Better Dayz Ahead.

No doubt, we related and connected well on the fact that her students knew loss and hardship before calculus; the Auckland she spoke about evoked memories from my childhood.

Locked up friends and family members, graves engraved with “gone too soon”, working for below minimum wage yet standing tall, a young Obi inside a school bus with so much unpacked grief in his backpack. But perhaps Celia and I came to the conclusion that struggle is not something you get past, but something you navigate, like a rhythm.

But I know my friend comes from a world of operas, sonatas and classical music. I also know now that she knows that Hip-Hop is not just music, but a form of survival. Connection and Pedagogy.

Celia is a great teacher, because she feels. A teacher is one whose heart never leaves the classroom. Legendary teachers do not just teach; they leave a fragment of their essence with you.

But in a way, teaching is like freestyling. You never really know how much the students love you, but if you listen well enough, feel the room, and move with it, you will catch a glimpse of every student’s world.

From here, it’s easier to sit and not stand in front of students, listening rather than instructing, and learning about people, not just imposing curricular projects and assignments.

Released six years after Pac's death, Better Dayz offered a safe space for hope and healing for many. 10 years later, I will remain acutely impressed at the level of self-awareness and Pac’s stubborn insistence that change could come.

I could picture Celia’s students embodying that, just like me, young enough to show up despite pulling all-nighters and consuming ridiculous amounts of caffeine.

Every time I wrote another verse, line of code or proclaimed that I must attend university. Knowing the odds stacked against me were higher than the Babylonian infrastructure.

As I wait for my father’s words to make sense, the grief is organising itself as the puzzle becomes clearer.

My father and Celia’s classroom days might be gone. But rhythm remains, music still moves, and pain can still become poetry.

We might graduate from university, but I do not believe the struggle ends there; we are learning to move through it with grace and stubborn hope. Just like pac.

