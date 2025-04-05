After days away from publishing on HackPulse, I returned to find a thoughtful gift from my mentor - Dr Mehmet Yildiz, only to find myself genuinely surprised by how much the first few chapters resonated with me.

For those just joining us, welcome! HackPulse explores the intersection of science, personal development, and practical applications for everyday life. My recent absence wasn't planned - I've been deep in the trenches of software development, an exhilarating and humbling process. Some days, I feel like I'm building something valuable; others, I'm just trying to figure out why everything broke overnight.

And right when I hit that frustrating middle phase of development, where the initial excitement wears off and the real challenges emerge, this book landed in my hands. The timing couldn't have been better.

I've decided to resume publishing while continuing to build rather than waiting for everything to be perfect. Honestly, if I waited for perfection, you'd never hear from me again! In the coming newsletters, I'll share the behind-the-scenes reality of this building process, including the failures (especially the failures; they're often the best teachers). I'll also explore insights from Dr. Yildiz's book that have helped me navigate this journey.

There's something strangely fitting about reading a guide to brain optimisation while trying to build a learning platform. It's like studying nutrition while cooking dinner; the theory and practice inform each other in unexpected ways.

Whether you're here for the science, the practical tools, or just to follow along as I try to build something meaningful without losing my mind, I'm grateful you're here. This newsletter has always been about learning in public, figuring things out as we go and sharing what works (and what doesn't).

Brain vs. Mind: The Everyday Distinction

One of the first things that struck me about Dr. Yildiz's approach is how clearly he distinguishes between the brain as a physical organ and the mind as our lived experience.

"The brain is a tangible structure," he explains in one of his chapters, "while the mind is intangible, shaped by our thoughts, emotions, and perceptions."

This hit home for me in a very practical way. I had been obsessing over our platform's technical architecture (the brain) but neglecting how it would actually feel to use it (the mind). The distinction matters because the most technically impressive product in the world is worthless if the experience of using it is confusing or frustrating.

I saw this play out when friends navigated our early prototype. Fellow developers have navigated through it quickly, intuitively understanding how everything connected.

Some people get completely lost, even though they are looking at exactly the same interface. It's the same "brain" but a completely different "mind" experience.

Neuroplasticity: When Everything Changes

The chapter on neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to rewire itself, felt especially relevant. Most of us think of our brains as being fixed, especially as adults. But science shows our neural pathways are constantly changing based on what we repeatedly do and think.

This has been weirdly comforting during those late nights debugging code. Each problem I have solved is literally rewiring my brain to get better at solving similar problems in the future. The frustration I felt was actually the sensation of my brain building new connections.

This insight changed how I approached our user experience, too. I realised that not to overwhelm new users with too many features, I must strive to give their brains time to form the pathways needed to understand the basics before moving on to advanced functions. Now, we're redesigning the onboarding to introduce concepts gradually, allowing for that neural adaptation.

The Power of Small Moments

What I appreciate most about Dr. Yildiz's approach is his focus on small, manageable changes rather than complete life overhauls. In a world full of "transform your life in 30 days" promises, there's something refreshingly honest about acknowledging that real change happens incrementally.

This philosophy has changed my daily routine in subtle but important ways.

None of these practices might be revolutionary, but they've made a noticeable difference in my mental clarity and emotional resilience. It's like compound interest for your brain: small, consistent investments that add up over time.

This same principle now guides our development approach. Instead of trying to build the perfect, feature-complete platform in one massive push, we're focusing on delivering smaller pieces of real value. Each release should provide a meaningful moment of clarity or solution for users, not just tick a box on our roadmap.

Looking Ahead

In upcoming newsletters, I'll dive deeper into specific chapters from Yildiz's book that have been particularly helpful:

How to Make the Brain Healthier with Lifestyle Approaches .

How Creativity of the Mind Shapes the Brain (why solutions often appear when you're in the shower)

Divided Attention vs. Single-Tasked Focus (the chapter that finally convinced me to turn off notifications)

I'll also share honest updates on our new tool development for writers, what's working, what isn't, and what I'm learning along the way.

There's something deeply satisfying about exploring the science of our brains while simultaneously putting those insights into practice. I'm grateful to have you along as I continue this parallel journey of rewiring my brain and our platform.

What aspects of brain training or cognitive enhancement are you most curious about?

