Generated By Substaxk

I had zero subscribers when I hit "publish" on my first Substack newsletter.

Two weeks and 6 days later, I have 97.

No paid promotion.

No existing audience.

Just consistent writing powered by what scientists call

"elastic habits."

But what you don't see behind those numbers is the night I almost quit after hours of radio silence.

The crushing doubt when I felt a "perfect" article falling flat.

The midnight panic that I was wasting my time.

What saved me was the opposite of superhuman discipline: a system designed for imperfection in a world obsessed with impossible standards.

We've all heard, "Just Write every day."

This seemingly innocent advice has destroyed more writing careers than writer's block ever could.

The myth persists because it sounds so reasonable and is built on a dangerous lie:

Your creative capacity is constant, your schedule never changes, and your willpower alone conquers all obstacles.

The truth is that some days, you're buzzing with ideas; other days, getting dressed feels like climbing Everest.

But traditional habit advice ignores this reality, creating a brutal cycle where one missed day spirals into complete abandonment.

I know because I've lived it. Abandoned articles.

Unfinished novels. Countless day-one journal entries. Each failure reinforced the belief that maybe I didn't have what it took.

The Science That Will Save Your Writing

BJ Fogg from Stanford discovered that sustainable habits must "flex" with changing circumstances.

James Clear found that all-or-nothing approaches collapse when they hit reality's complications.

People who build "planned downgrades" for tough days maintain consistency far longer than rigid goal-setters.

A 2017 study revealed that people with predetermined "downgrade options" for exercise were likelier to stick with their routine over months.

What if your past failures weren't character flaws but system failures?

What if consistency didn't require perfection?

Generated By Substack

I built my newsletter around a radical idea: planning for my worst days, not just my best ones.

I will write 500 words on one idea, one actionable tip, no fancy graphics, and 30-45 minutes of work for low-energy days.

For Normal Days (when I'm functioning but not flying): 800-1200 words with multiple sections, 2-3 techniques, basic images, 1-2 hours of work.

For High Energy Days (when the stars align): 1500+ words with comprehensive coverage, multiple techniques, well-thought-out images, case studies, and 3+ hours of work.

The first test came early.

I had a deadline approaching, and a crushing migraine hit.

Previously, this would have ended another writing project. Instead, I downshifted to my minimum viable article, 751 words on a simple technique and hit publish anyway.

The response?

Several thoughtful comments and new subscribers

The article I almost didn't write became the bridge to 90 subscribers.

Then came when my laptop died mid-article, two hours before my deadline.

Old me would have quit.

New me grabbed my phone, opened the notes app, and hammered out a minimum viable article during a bus commute. Imperfect, yes. But published.

How to Build Your Own Elastic Writing Habit

Don't wait for the crisis to build your system. Start mapping your energy landscape now.

When do you naturally feel most alert? When does writing feel easiest? When do your best ideas come? Track this ruthlessly for a week.

Then, design three clear tiers with brutal honesty:

Minimum: What can you produce on your absolute worst day? What's so easy you could do it with a fever? (100 words, 10 minutes of outlining)

Standard: What can you consistently deliver when life is normal? (500-750words, a completed section)

Optimal: What can you create when everything goes right? (Complete draft, polished article)

Set up your environment for success by keeping writing tools accessible during peak energy periods.

For me, this meant a notebook between classes and my laptop ready first thing in the morning before excuses could form.

Use scheduling features on Substack to separate writing from publishing time.

This technological buffer saved me repeatedly when life intervened.

Most critically, plan your downgrade paths before you need them.

Decide exactly what your "emergency" writing plan looks like before the emergency strikes. This escape hatch removes the pressure that leads to total avoidance.

The Brutal Truth About Momentum

One crucial element of my success was celebrating all progress, even when it felt pathetic. I tracked:

Articles published (even the ones I was embarrassed by)

Subscriber milestones (starting with just a few!)

Time spent writing (even when it was just 15 minutes)

The psychological boost from marking these achievements was powerful in ways I never expected.

I still remember celebrating 70 subscribers

A moment that kept me going was when impostor syndrome screamed that I was wasting my time.

The danger zone came when I had relied on my minimum tier twice in a row and felt the system slipping.

To prevent always defaulting downward, I set a ratio target of 2:3:2 across minimum, standard, and optimal tiers over days.

This created accountability while preserving the flexibility that kept me alive.

The Results No One Expected (Including Me)

My growth wasn't the hockey stick curve of startup dreams. It was messy, unpredictable, human.

The first 10 subscribers took two painful hours of what felt like shouting into the void

Before the end of week three, I had crossed 90 subscribers and realised something shocking: my "minimum viable" articles sometimes outperformed my epic ones.

A 500-word piece on rest written during a migraine generated more engagement than a 2,000-word comprehensive guide I'd spent days perfecting.

The truth is that consistency trumped perfection every time.

Subscribers began to trust that their inbox would contain something valuable every night.

That reliability built the relationship that fueled growth.

The Decision Point

Will you build another perfect system doomed to fail or an imperfect system designed to succeed?

Create your three tiers right now:

Minimum (When everything goes wrong): What's the absolute minimum that still adds value?

Standard (When life is normal): What's your realistic baseline?

Optimal (When everything aligns): What can you create in ideal conditions?

When the voice of doubt inevitably whispers that conditions aren't perfect, be ready with these counters:

"I don't need perfect conditions, just 15 minutes for my minimum output."

"The best writers produce imperfect work consistently rather than perfect work occasionally."

"My minimum tier exists specifically for days like today."

Choose one elastic habit to start with before you close this article:

The Idea Collector: Capture 1, 3, or 5 new ideas daily depending on energy levels

The Paragraph Builder: Write 1, 3, or 5 paragraphs towards your current project today

The Editing Window: Spend 10, 20, or 45 minutes editing previous work in-between daily tasks

The Uncomfortable Truth About Success

The most significant benefit of elastic habits isn't productivity; it's survival.

Removing the false choice between perfection and failure creates a system that bends instead of breaks when reality hits.

My newsletter isn't growing because I'm exceptionally disciplined.

It’s growing because my elastic habit system ensured that I still moved forward even on my worst days when others would have quit.

In writing, as in most creative endeavours, the winners aren't the most brilliant.

Sometimes, they're the ones who find a way to keep going when everyone else stops.

What elastic writing habit will you implement before the day ends?

Leave a comment

Recommended Reads: Tiny Habits: The Small Changes That Change Everything by BJ Fogg