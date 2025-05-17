HackPulse

Dr Mehmet Yildiz
3d

This is a fantastic community initiative, Obi. Your giveback to this new project is admirable and greatly appreciated. Once we complete the POC, I will write an editorial bulletin about it and share with the community. Thank you for your wonderful support. I am very grateful for you contributions.

3d

Obi for being so young you’re so wise thank you so much. I can’t wait to work with you.

