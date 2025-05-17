What a story of gurus

In that moment, if my feelings could speak, they would. I have started to appreciate realness and authenticity more ever since I discontinued fake friends. I walked into the down-floor of a multi-storey building today, somewhere in the Midwest, for a fairly prestigious hospital interview that I perceive went well. The United States is slowly becoming my home, this highlights my newness to the culture.

Getting back to the story that I tell now, becoming masterful at building systems, guru-fying my God-given life, while enjoying my talents. This I whispered to myself during a Walmart store run, I remember sometime last month, when a couple of readers highlighted a “the shorter the better: approach to the platform.

Yes, I have decided to build the writing once a week, for days and leave it for you to read, the “cooking” process that produces what you consume now. And more of what will come.

It is scientific, but really not. This knowledge, in my opinion is self-revelent, if we seek, we shall find. News ?

Of course not.

Another thing that should not be news is that there are about 100 neurotransmitters in the human body. These chemicals play crucial roles in various bodily functions, including mood, sleep, appetite, and more. That jolt of excitement you get when your phone buzzes with good news is dopamine, your brain's built-in “you nailed it” confetti. Dopamine is one of many neurotransmitters that act as tiny messengers that light up every time we accomplish something small or big.

This same rush I felt the very first time HackPulse hit 100 subscribers, dopamine has been rewarding me ever since then, with so many articles being published, dopamine has constantly rewarded me for not just putting myself but all the realness that comes with me out there. Now channelling that energy into building Curated, this platform will not just tally numbers but turn every small win into inspiration for what comes next.

I have been able to put together an MVP that gives you, my reader, an idea of what comes next, the front door, where your story meets audience with no gate-keepers or waiting in limbo, our proof of concept is imperfect and simple, this is because we are building with you in mind and as we continue to add more features our system will tag and cue submissions.

These submissions will immediately be published in a simple, intuitive page on the site.

We are hoping that anytime someone reads your work on Curated, another little hit of dopamine lights up, we want to inspire you to write more.

As the network grows, you will retain full ownership and control, update on the fly, or pull it down if you want to polish further. And as we add features, our smart recommendations will surface your stories to editors, podcasters, and fellow writers who’ve been craving fresh perspectives.

To test this MVP, navigate the website by scrolling your way down to the submission form.

Submit a piece of writing in the form, and attach an image if necessary.

The writing should immediately be published in the featured articles section.

As you continue writing and publishing, always keep in mind that you are a creator and can make anything come to life. We are encouraging creators to start shooting for originality and exposure. Features that are amongst many others that Curated is built upon.

This year alone, we have written more than we have ever done in our whole lives. A pen can sometimes feel heavy; this is not because of the heaviness of the pen itself, but that of energy and emotion that it carries and has carried within itself.

But nevertheless, our pen remains heavy and our hearts remain strong.

Curated is still in staging, this is the sacred workshop where I am guru-fying the code and channelling my God given gifts into a living, breathing system that is just as yours as it is mine. But every system needs real-world testing, so this is where you come in .

As more of you step through the front door, we will evolve from prototype to powerhouse, so go ahead, navigate, drop in some words and fuel a cycle of momentum that turns solitary writing into a collective celebration.

Chat will be open next week for questions and concerns about the product.

See you in the next one.

