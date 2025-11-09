There’s a crack in my phone screen from when I threw it across the room last Tuesday, 3:47 AM, after spending four hours crafting what I thought was a great article, only to watch it disappear into the void of three likes and a spam comment about cryptocurrency.

While staring at that spider web of broken glass, something crystalline emerged from the fracture. I realised that we’ve all become miners in the attention economy, gradually diminishing our authentic selves in pursuit of digital validation that ultimately proves hollow.

My understanding of this phenomenon truly began in a coffee-stained notebook in Nigeria, where the monsoon rain drummed against tin roofs and I first understood what it meant to write without an audience. At 17 years old, I was teaching English to kids who spoke better poetry in their broken sentences than I ever could in my polished prose. One student wrote: “The rain sounds like God typing.” I’ve carried that line with me across oceans, through career pivots, into this strange digital wilderness we now inhabit.

There’s something nobody tells you about finding your voice online: the process requires a complete dissolution of what you thought your voice was. For months, I studied the patterns, dissected viral posts like a medical student learning anatomy. Headlines that hook. Opening lines that seduce. The three-act structure of engagement. I became fluent in a language that wasn’t mine, speaking in tongues of optimisation and reach.

The story takes its crucial turn when I decided to throw everything into the furnace. For a month, while everyone read, I intentionally lost momentum. In that digital cremation, something unexpected rose from the ashes.

Have I lost my mind? Perhaps I’ve found it instead.

What emerged after that purge was something I hadn’t felt since I broke soil, since before the algorithms trained me like Pavlov’s dog to salivate at notification sounds, before I forgot why I started writing. The purpose shifted from seeking eyes to read the work to allowing the work itself to develop vision. When your work has eyes, it sees the grandmother in Ohio struggling with loneliness, the teenager in Seoul questioning everything, the entrepreneur in Lagos facing their third failure.

You might wonder about building an audience, about the platform, the community, the engagement.

Here’s what I discovered: when you release your grip on the crowd, they naturally gravitate toward authenticity. The community we’re all desperately seeking emerges from genuine connection rather than growth hacks or engagement pods.

I often think about that student in Nigeria. “The rain sounds like God typing.” What if we wrote like that? Simply listening to the rhythm and translating it as honestly as we can, without calculating divine engagement metrics or optimising for transcendent reach?

This brings me to the crux of what I’m trying to communicate: The algorithm didn’t consume my soul through force. I offered it willingly, bite by bite. In that consumption, that voluntary sacrifice, I learned that divided loyalty creates divided work. Writing requires a singular focus on connecting with the human heart, which rewards something entirely different from what the machine seeks. The machine rewards consistency, optimisation, and strategic vulnerability. The heart rewards something beautifully indefinable, like trying to describe the colour of water or the weight of music. You know it when you feel it.

So, where does this leave us, fellow travellers in this digital diaspora? Perhaps it’s time to reframe our fundamental questions. We might focus on deepening our work rather than expanding our reach. We might ask what needs to be said rather than what audiences want to hear. We might prioritise standing true to our vision over standing out in the crowd.

The crack in my phone screen remains unrepaired. It reminds me daily that sometimes things need to break before light can get in, that perfection is the enemy of truth, that our fractures might be our greatest teachers.

Those with eyes will see beyond the algorithm. Those with ears will hear the rain typing. The real question isn’t whether our work will find an audience. It’s whether we’re brave enough to let our work find itself first.

