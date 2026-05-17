Djenga
A mans world is long and proceeds further. A womans world is deep, like a funnel-light shaped object
Try to touch the pen, and it will not be no more, then hunger will make you eat your words instead.
For real, I felt it in my force when it rolled away from the centre, away downhill into an endless mountain that knew no hills.
It was there that I was confronted with a domain name registrar and row-level policies for my future self to get acquainted with.
This is neither crazy nor crazily good. Is it because of my creation, or his creation, or the fact that I am his creation? I know it’s scary that creations have become really good at creating, the fact that this creativity thing is left for me to contend with is a discovery, but also scary that people tend to miss that there is always a creative spark in each and every one of us. Some people take it and run with it, while others just let the urge.
But the latter is like believing in me to fall asleep or see the sun after so many hours of misunderstandings with my gut. To be able to write this, or ask why I did, and even then, I forgot to remember my conscience, because it had given birth to me and left me there.
I told my mother not to worry about being on the phone with me, because all I have really become is the man I am chasing, not the one staring back at me when I look inward, or the one beside the narrow pathways that became crossroads in no time.
I remember rolling through the city with Pres, and he struck me like someone who had gotten rid of the mask and left it where it went.
Pres once told me about a time when he flushed his presence from this world and then bowed out gracefully. While in that place, he paced around the room, uttering, “This is military.”
But this idea of loving and or letting the mask has become relevant, a strange phenomenon, a task with so much reach, needing risk to catch it, or take it.
The first time I saw Djenga, he was hell-bent under the tree. It seemed as though he wanted to send a message, but Djenga's stance is a little different, somewhat creepy, some unsettling, and a sprinkle of eerie.
I am perplexed, lost and over-shadowed, a cut to the rib cage. Is the universe in me experiencing itself, or are all universes experiencing themselves at once inside of me?
In church corners where the Christ-like convene or the brothel with the infidel on his last bottle for the night, there he goes again, asking the bartender for one more. The pain I felt sitting close to her as we both spent time hacking away, reading cave allegories.
Very jarring, he said he would sell you and your family to three African kings and have them work till they are old, in a sex trafficking ring.
Is it Plato who helped me understand the hallucinatory nature of this world, or Homer who took it to heart and gave me the Iliad?
I watched myself listen to the elephant in the room while Dante remained shaken. The pen knows no man, just like time or the concept of it that I now regard broken and lost.
But Djenga stood there, atop the mountain, staring into the distance with an elephant’s tusk.
Djenga
You captured that unsettling distance between the self we present to the world and the self still trying to understand itself beneath it all with real depth. 🌒∞
The following exciting reads are on deck before the month of May is out. Please check back for the following reads :
Forever and ever, Amen - hear about my times at a few concerts given by country music legend Randy Travis back in the day. Mr. Travis is disabled and no longer performing these days. His concerts were legendary in their simple presentation. I’ll talk about a few of his songs as well.
A drink with a view - the business social events I used to attend at The Bull & Bear Club atop an office tower in downtown Richmond with sweeping views of the city and the James River. This club is no longer.
The affable weatherman - hear about a beloved local tv weatherman that retired a couple of years or so back after decades in the business. I first met him when I was in elementary school. I’ll tell you how you can follow him on social media. A total class act worth following, no matter where you live in the world.
Home alone - about an elderly widower neighbor who lived out his terminal illness in his large home alone just around the corner from us. He was found in bed days after he had died, it was a bit of a smelly situation.
300 - my reflections on my writing journey here on Substack. Yes, this particular writing will be my 300th writing in only 17 months on Substack. I’ll look back, and I’ll look ahead. I’ll discuss which reads are some of my favorites up to this point. Everyone needs to read this one, and I’ll gently preview some of the stunning writings that are on deck in the coming weeks and months. DON’T MISS IT.
Grandpa needs companionship - hear about an elderly widower thatseeks, well, the comforts of a lady, and the unique measures he undertakes to, well, get satisfied.
Right here waiting - a business colleague of mine is personal friends with the 80’s pop music star Richard Marx. She even showed me personal photographs in her i-phone of her standing next to him at his wedding reception. You never know who someone knows.
If you haven’t noticed yet, I’m probably one of the most consistent writers here on Substack. I drop a new read about once every 1.5 days. Some Substack writers have written 12 stories or posts in a year, or 35 stories or posts in a year. I’ll be going over 300 reads by the end of this month, in only 17 months. I’m here to entertain you. And I’m here to win.
I intend to keep writing, and writing, and writing. There is no such thing as writer’s block with me. My head bursts with inspiration for story ideas. Subscribe today and my reads will be emailed to you. I’d like to invite you to become a paid subscriber, and I’ll hand you the keys to my entire warehouse of great reads. For only $50.00 USD $ per year, you can read it all. I don’t know that a lower price for such a massive volume of output can be found anywhere on Substack. I’ll never hustle you for large monthly sums, or try to present myself as your guide, or coach, or consultant, or guru. And I’ll never hustle you to buy expensive and unnecessary systems and programs. Let’s keep it simple, shall we ?
If you like my writing, tell a friend. Forward my articles to others, tag your friends, and restack my works. Encourage your family, friends, and colleagues to open up a Substack account to enjoy the stories. I have hundreds of subscribers and followers from all over the world. My ambition is clear : I want to be one of your favorite writers, both here on Substack and also outside of Substack.
Come along.
@the smell of smoke