Try to touch the pen, and it will not be no more, then hunger will make you eat your words instead.

For real, I felt it in my force when it rolled away from the centre, away downhill into an endless mountain that knew no hills.

It was there that I was confronted with a domain name registrar and row-level policies for my future self to get acquainted with.

This is neither crazy nor crazily good. Is it because of my creation, or his creation, or the fact that I am his creation? I know it’s scary that creations have become really good at creating, the fact that this creativity thing is left for me to contend with is a discovery, but also scary that people tend to miss that there is always a creative spark in each and every one of us. Some people take it and run with it, while others just let the urge.

But the latter is like believing in me to fall asleep or see the sun after so many hours of misunderstandings with my gut. To be able to write this, or ask why I did, and even then, I forgot to remember my conscience, because it had given birth to me and left me there.

I told my mother not to worry about being on the phone with me, because all I have really become is the man I am chasing, not the one staring back at me when I look inward, or the one beside the narrow pathways that became crossroads in no time.

I remember rolling through the city with Pres, and he struck me like someone who had gotten rid of the mask and left it where it went.

Pres once told me about a time when he flushed his presence from this world and then bowed out gracefully. While in that place, he paced around the room, uttering, “This is military.”

But this idea of loving and or letting the mask has become relevant, a strange phenomenon, a task with so much reach, needing risk to catch it, or take it.

The first time I saw Djenga, he was hell-bent under the tree. It seemed as though he wanted to send a message, but Djenga's stance is a little different, somewhat creepy, some unsettling, and a sprinkle of eerie.

I am perplexed, lost and over-shadowed, a cut to the rib cage. Is the universe in me experiencing itself, or are all universes experiencing themselves at once inside of me?



In church corners where the Christ-like convene or the brothel with the infidel on his last bottle for the night, there he goes again, asking the bartender for one more. The pain I felt sitting close to her as we both spent time hacking away, reading cave allegories.

Very jarring, he said he would sell you and your family to three African kings and have them work till they are old, in a sex trafficking ring.

Is it Plato who helped me understand the hallucinatory nature of this world, or Homer who took it to heart and gave me the Iliad?

I watched myself listen to the elephant in the room while Dante remained shaken. The pen knows no man, just like time or the concept of it that I now regard broken and lost.

But Djenga stood there, atop the mountain, staring into the distance with an elephant’s tusk.

Djenga

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