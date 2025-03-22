Generated By Substack

Last Tuesday started like any other content creation day

Coffee in hand, notes scattered across my desk, and that familiar knot of anxiety about all the different platforms waiting to be fed. Newsletter. Blog. Twitter. LinkedIn. Each one is a separate mountain to climb.

That same Tuesday, By 5:00 PM, I had created and scheduled not just the usual week's content but a full 15 days of daily publications across all my platforms.

A reimagined content system that transformed my entire approach to creating and sharing ideas.

The Old Way: Platform Silos and Creative Exhaustion

For years, my content creation process followed the same exhausting pattern. Mondays were for research and outlining the week's topic. I'd write and publish my blog post on Tuesdays with fresh energy and enthusiasm. By Wednesday, I'd be reformatting those ideas for my newsletter, and I'm already feeling the creative drain. Thursdays were for social media posts, where my once-vibrant ideas often felt diluted and lifeless. And Fridays? That's when I remembered I'd forgotten about LinkedIn and scrambled to create something that never matched Tuesday's work quality.

Each platform existed in its own silo, requiring me to rewrite the same ideas multiple times essentially. The process drained my creative energy and led to inconsistent publishing. Some weeks, I'd manage the full schedule; others, I'd publish nothing when client work or life intervened. This roller coaster created an endless cycle of momentum that exhausted both me and my audience.

I'd feel guilty about missing posts and then burn myself out trying to compensate for the following week.

The Turning Point: Modules Over Platforms

The change began one Friday evening after a particularly frustrating week.

I sketched out a new approach on the back of a napkin: what if I stopped thinking about platforms and started thinking about modules?

Instead of writing a blog post, I began creating content blocks that could be mixed and matched.

Core concepts became 500-800 word explorations of key ideas. Personal stories were captured in 200-300 word vignettes that illustrated essential points. Data points and supporting evidence were distilled into 100-150 word snippets. Action frameworks outlined implementation steps in 300-400 words. My analysis connecting these ideas lived in 400-500 word insight modules.

These modules found a home in a central repository, tagged by topic, audience, and purpose. When it came time to publish, I wasn't creating content anymore; I was assembling it. My blog might use all modules in depth. Twitter would extract key frameworks and data points. LinkedIn focused on analysis and insights. My newsletter wove personal stories with core concepts.

The Daily Publishing Revolution

I never intended to become a daily publisher. It happened almost by accident. With so many interchangeable content blocks created during my Tuesday session, I realised I had leftover modules that weren't scheduled.

On a whim, I scheduled these extra pieces for the following Monday, creating an eighth day of content from a single day's work.

That extra Monday piece performed unexpectedly well. The engagement spike made me curious: what if I published something every single day? With my modular system, I could create 2 to 3 weeks of daily content in two monthly focused work sessions.

During the first month, I dedicated two Tuesdays to content sprints, creating 15-20 pieces of modular content that I could mix and match across platforms. My newsletter grew compared to just 8% with my previous weekly approach.

Comments and shares increased across all platforms. Even more surprising was how my thinking improved; with my creative energy concentrated in fewer, more focused sessions, my insights became sharper and more valuable.

The most unexpected benefit was that despite publishing daily, I spent significantly less time on content creation overall. The hours I used to waste reformatting and rewriting the same ideas for different platforms were now freed up for more profound work and real connections.

Three Simple Steps to Transform Your Content Creation

Here's the step-by-step plan I share with you, the same one that worked for me:

Step 1: Your Content Treasure Hunt (2 hours)

Set aside one afternoon with your favourite beverage this week and open all your content platforms. Scroll through your last 10-15 pieces on each channel. As you review, jot down recurring components. You'll likely spot recurring patterns like personal stories, how-to sections, or data insights. These repeating elements are your future content building blocks.

Step 2: Name Your Building Blocks (1 hour)

Look at your list of recurring elements and give each type a name. My system includes "Story Modules," "Strategy Modules," and "Evidence Modules," but yours might be completely different. The key is identifying 4-6 module types that feel natural to your voice and create value for your audience. Think about what your best content consistently delivers.

Step 3: Start With a Single Topic (1 day)

Don't try to overhaul your entire content approach at once. Pick one topic you're excited about for next week. Instead of creating separate pieces for each platform, write 4-5 standalone modules on that topic. Then, experiment with mixing and matching these modules across just two platforms, perhaps your newsletter and one social channel. Pay attention to what feels more effortless and what resonates with your audience.

The Freedom of Daily Connection

When people ask about my daily publishing schedule, they often assume it must be exhausting. The truth is precisely the opposite. The most profound benefit hasn't been metrics or growth; it's been psychological freedom.

I no longer carry the constant weight of "needing to create something." That persistent background anxiety that plagued my former creative life has disappeared. Instead, I enter each content creation day excitedly, knowing my work will create weeks of valuable daily touchpoints with my audience.

The daily publishing cadence has also deepened my relationship with readers. Just yesterday, a longtime subscriber told me that my daily emails feel like letters from a friend, short, thoughtful touches that build a connection over time rather than occasional information dumps.

What about you? Are you exhausting yourself by creating separate content for each platform? Or have you found your own system for managing the demands of multi-platform publishing? I'd love to hear your approach.

