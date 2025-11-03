Last week, a road trip with a friend in her Mitsubishi became something unexpectedly sacred driving interstate with Forrest Frank flowing through the speakers, It was nostalgic in a way that caught me off guard, like finding pieces of joy I thought grief had claimed forever.

I’m looking out the window, staring at the essentials of a block party that stopped for a second, then it rekindles like the flame from a trick candle, everybody got dental.

The kind my mother used to laugh at every other birthday, saying the flame had nowhere else to go but back to us.

I heard it from a block away, “Make sure to get those credentials Obi, be the scholar that I know you can be”

But today I whisper back to my empty dorm room “Not today mommy, not today” because grief has its own curriculum and I am still learning to breathe through the lessons.

My mother always reminds me that the world is mine to take, and could be my stage, whatever I put the mind to I can achieve. But what she did not let me know is how quiet the applause might be without dad around to hear it.

Takes me back.

To those days when our whole world fit inside our little kitchen, when all we needed to live was that humming refrigerator and leftover barbecue from Sunday dinner that stretched into Monday, with my Jordan kicks drying by the door because she made me wash them in the sink.

My mother says “Obinna, take care of what you have and I will take care of you”

Now we are taking care of my fathers memories together, even when the trick candle of missing my father burns too bright to blow out.

Leave a comment