We’ve all been there. Your boss asks you something in a meeting, an interviewer throws you a curveball, or a friend asks about a topic you know nothing about. Your mind goes blank. Later, you replay the conversation, thinking of all the things you could have said.

There’s a better way to handle these moments than simply saying “I don’t know.”

While honesty is important (please don’t pretend you know something when you don’t), responding with just “I don’t know” is a low-effort answer that puts the burden back on the other person. It essentially says, “You figure it out,” even though they came to you with the question. There’s a more elegant solution, one that demonstrates thoughtfulness while still being truthful about the limits of your knowledge.

When you first hear a question you can’t answer, resist the urge to panic. Instead, give yourself a moment. Pause. Take one, two, or three seconds of silence.

You’ll come across as thoughtful rather than unprepared, and silence gives both you and your audience time to process what’s being discussed. Alternatively, you can paraphrase what you just heard. Restate the question back: “So it sounds like you’re asking about US-China relations. Based on what I know...” This technique buys you precious seconds while demonstrating that you’re engaged and listening carefully.

But what happens when even after that pause, you still don’t have the answer? This is where most people stumble. This is also where you can shine by doing something counterintuitive.

Make a hypothesis-driven assertion about how you would find the answer or what the answer might be.

An assertion is fundamentally more powerful than a question. Consider the difference when someone asks about customer lifetime value. You could say, “I’m not sure. Do you have any data I can use?” That’s not terrible, but notice how it deflects. Now compare it to this: “We can definitely calculate that. I think we’ll need to track down the average customer lifespan from our product team, and then get dollar value data from sales to average out the spending across that lifecycle.” The second response proposes a clear path forward, even without knowing the exact answer. It transforms uncertainty into a strategic action.

This approach works because it demonstrates something rare and valuable: second-order thinking. You’re not just thinking one step ahead, you’re thinking two or three steps into how to actually solve the problem. You’re showing initiative rather than waiting for someone else to figure it out. And when no one else knows the answer either, your assertion provides immediate value simply by proposing a direction worth exploring. It’s the difference between bringing problems to the table and bringing potential solutions.

The structure of a good assertion follows three principles.

First, it must be action-oriented, including concrete next steps that you or someone else can execute immediately.

Second, it needs to be logical. Even if you don’t have the perfect answer, your reasoning should make sense and show you understand the components of the problem.

Third, and perhaps most crucially, it must be backed by your own conviction. Deliver your response with confidence. If you don’t believe what you’re saying, why should anyone else?

Here’s what this looks like in practice. In an interview, when asked why sales are declining, you might say: “Given that sales are declining, I’d need to look at anything influencing price and quantity, since sales equals price times quantity. For price, I’d check if our pricing has been consistent or if competitors are undercutting us. For quantity, I’d investigate changes in customer behaviour and market conditions.” You don’t know the actual reason sales are falling, but you’ve outlined a logical framework for discovering it.

Even in casual situations, this principle applies. When a friend asks about visa application deadlines and you have no idea, you could simply say you don’t know. Or you could say: “I’m not sure about the exact deadline, but since approvals typically happen in the fall, I’d guess applications are due a few months earlier, maybe in summer. Our friend just went through this process and could probably give you the exact date.” Notice how you’ve transformed a dead end into a pathway.

The distinction here is profound. It’s the difference between being problem-oriented and solution-oriented in every interaction you have. When you consistently offer paths forward instead of dead ends, something shifts. People start seeing you as someone who adds value, someone who makes conversations productive rather than frustrating. Your reputation quietly improves. Opportunities begin appearing that wouldn’t have otherwise.

Remember this: even the world’s best hedge fund managers are wrong 40 to 50 per cent of the time. They succeed not by being perfect, but by being right slightly more often than they’re wrong. The same principle applies here. It’s okay to be wrong about your hypothesis. What matters is showing thoughtful, logical reasoning and a genuine willingness to work toward a solution.

Next time someone asks you something and your mind goes blank, take that pause. Let the silence work for you. Then offer your best thinking about how to find the answer, delivered with quiet confidence. You’ll be surprised how much this simple shift changes the way people respond to you. Your career will thank you for it. So will your relationships.

