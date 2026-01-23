HackPulse

HackPulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BD Gordon's avatar
BD Gordon
4d

Stay tuned, I’ve got a little bit of spare time to drop several new reads over the coming days. The big winter event has offered more time to write.

Let it snow - a lifetime of memories with snow, inspired by the present winter storm underway.

The Balls Brothers - hear about three brothers near us growing up. All were later marked by some sort of personal tragedy.

The mimic- a ghost who lives among the living in their home, and haunts them in an annoying manner.

The witnesses - hear a light recap of some folks who attended our wedding back in the day, they have now gone to glory. I bring them to life in a bit of a group memorial post.

Surviving - hear about how my wife and a close friend survived the clutches of a serial killer in Australia. True story.

Abe & Andy, (vol. 8) -historical fiction series that pairs President Abraham Lincoln and steel mogul Andrew Carnegie together. An improbable friendship that impacts America up to the present day. It didn’t end at Ford’s Theatre on Good Friday in April of 1865. The first 7 volumes are fully-free.

Abe & Andy, (vol. 9) -historical fiction series that pairs President Abraham Lincoln and steel mogul Andrew Carnegie together. An improbable friendship that impacts America up to the present day. It didn’t end at Ford’s Theatre on Good Friday in April of 1865. The first 7 volumes are fully-free.

Whether you’re a regular with my writing or you’re a new fan, welcome. My writing portfolio “The Smell of Smoke” is fast becoming a “must read” for many. I am regular here, I produce for you, I drop several short-form reads weekly. Read any 3-4 stories and you’ll be addicted. No need to subscribe to 300 or 700 Substacks that you’ll never read. Subscribe to the few that truly entertain you and keep you coming back. For only $50.00 per year, you can read them all. Flat, easy, inexpensive pricing to win your eyeballs and your heart. I’ve dropped well over 200 short-form reads in about the last 13 months. From humor to nostalgia to irony to spooky to historical fiction, my range is expansive and truly offers something for everyone. Don’t miss a single story.

Come along.

@the smell of smoke

Reply
Share
Colleen Bent's avatar
Colleen Bent
6d

Thanks for writing this piece--I couldn't have said it better myself. I struggle to stay at peace with all that goes on and a husband who watches news many many hours and ends up with hate and anger in his chest. I participate in yoga classes most days... for me it is a must to survive in this place right now.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Obi
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Obinna · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture