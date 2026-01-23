The intro, a Kendrick Lamar song that I bopped my head to as I let it all go on a 16 X 20 canvas.

Last year, the roller coaster ride that never looked like ending but eventually did, and now at a stop, but not a final stop, one that takes a break and continues. A moving train, almost like coming to terms with the red light and saying wait again to the green.

I pray again that the almighty helps me get rid of negative people, positions, and places, align me with everything that is mine, and continue to help me stay grounded. Here, on this plane, I have the grace to stand up for myself and the courage to continue moving upward even when the days seem dark and gloomy.

I am but a stranger, in a faraway land, with memories of the early morning cock crows, my mother’s rice and stew and the normal paranoia that comes with annoying “sit-at-home” orders.

I pree governments and people in high positions of power to have higher tendencies to lean towards masochism.

I never understood this. Maybe after losing my father, who survived a brutal civil war that could have easily been avoided, I remember the millions of Igbos who suffered violence at the hands of both intra-ethnic rivals and external military junta.

But I sit here today in my dorm room, confused and annoyed, wondering why mere mortals wage war on each other, maybe after witnessing the wiping out of 12 innocent Nigerian civilians by her own millitary, I had almost lost hope, but on edge because I knew there was more to all of this than the pursuit of more, which is a plague, at best.

Man, I hate my phone. That a homie called me the other day asking what my goals are for 2026, I replied that I do not have any goals but to be present, here, in the cut, out the way, kissing my teeth while hating this ringtone. This is what happens when we sheepishly pursue aimless ambitions, material possessions and positions of power.

I noticed that his voice was distorted. I am calmer and more patient than usual, not in a hurry to create a “vision board” or discuss all the things we want to achieve this New Year.

My friend failed to understand that I did have goals with plans that never included sharing them, at least with him, or in the moment with anybody else.

Reminding myself again that I am doing well not to commercialise my voice or sell the pen for a monthly fee, the first and most important goal is to keep doing this.

I am unbothered, the presence of rectangle cut pieces of paper with dead presidents or its lack thereof, never struck me to consider it important, a legal tender or at best, an economic imperative. If I am less materialistic than people around me will follow suit. It is simple: the greatest commandment is love, and the world is genuinely held together by the love and passion of only a few.

But if love is the greatest of all, then why do certain individuals intentionally dismiss it? Or shy away from embracing it, when we all know we can immerse ourselves in it, be so full of it, and move as though we do not have worries.

However, my intuition is telling me there’ll be better days. The promise to myself that I would never live my life on a computer seems to fail, my career in technology waxes strong as I feel my grip on soulful endeavours loosening.

This is another entry, a reminder to me that I am worth more than pixels on the screen, that my importance and value are not a promise of how “productive” I can be, that existing is enough, being here in the moment is better than doing so-called “work”

Here, it is to be made clear that I am far from lazy; whatever you wish to conclude from the above is left for you to reckon.

Fools swear they are wise, wise men know they are foolish, but we were headed for the web even before computers.

The reason to barbwire my wrist and let it fill the page is one that I never thought I would find. But here we are, 400+ readers later, the adventure continues.

Happy New Year !

